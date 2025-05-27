Dr. Daniel Becker Participated on the 47th Annual Conference of the European Academy of Facial Plastic Surgery in Istanbul

Dr. Daniel Becker presented advanced rhinoplasty techniques at The EAFPS 47th Annual Conference in Istanbul.

Becker Rhinoplasty Center is pleased to announce Dr. Daniel G. Becker’s participation in the European Academy of Facial Plastic Surgery (EAFPS) 47th Annual Conference in Istanbul, Turkey. This event gathered leading experts in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery worldwide, with a focus on rhinoplasty. Dr. Becker, a renowned rhinoplasty expert in New Jersey, presented his expertise on a few advanced rhinoplasty techniques.

Dr. Daniel G. Becker, founder and medical director of the Becker Rhinoplasty Center in Sewell & Voorhees, NJ, participated in the European Academy of Facial Plastic Surgery (EAFPS) 47th Annual Conference in Istanbul, Turkey, from September 19 to 21, 2024. Dr. Becker, a leading authority in nose jobs, presented the latest advancements in rhinoplasty techniques.

Dr. Becker’s involvement in the EAFPS conference showcases his dedication to advancing global standards in nose surgery procedures. His involvement helps improve methods in rhinoplasty, motivates other professionals, and highlights the importance of new ideas and high-quality work in the field.

Dr. Becker Presents the Latest Advancements in Rhinoplasty Techniques

At the conference, Dr. Becker presented innovative methods in rhinoplasty, focusing on both aesthetic and functional outcomes. He lectured about The Importance of Medial Crural Length, Technical Considerations With Grafts, and Lateral Crural Overlay – A Workhouse For the Bulbous Tip.

The Importance of Medial Crural Length

Dr. Becker emphasized the role of medial crural length in controlling nasal tip projection and rotation. He explained how medial crural overlay techniques can adjust tip deprojection and counter-rotation, providing a refined and balanced nasal tip appearance.

Technical Considerations with Grafts

Dr. Becker highlighted the use of grafts, such as columellar struts and plumping grafts, to provide structural support and improve nasal contour. These techniques ensure durability and aesthetic precision, addressing functional and cosmetic needs.

Lateral Crural Overlay – A Workhorse for the Bulbous Tip

Focusing on bulbous tips, Dr. Becker discussed the lateral crural overlay technique. By shortening and suturing the lateral crura, surgeons can achieve superior tip definition and reduce bulbosity, delivering a more sculpted nasal tip.

About EAFPS

The European Academy of Facial Plastic Surgery (EAFPS) is a leading organization dedicated to the advancement of facial plastic and reconstructive surgery. Established in 1977, EAFPS aims to foster a community of proficient surgeons specializing in the face and neck, promoting comprehensive study, research, and scientific progression in this field. The academy brings together doctors from various disciplines, including rhinoplasty experts, to enhance the quality of patient care through shared knowledge and expertise.

About EAFPS The 47th Annual Conference

The 47th Annual Meeting of the EAFPS was held from September 19 to 21, 2024, in Istanbul, Turkey. This prestigious event convened leading experts in facial plastic surgery from around the globe to discuss the latest advancements and share innovative techniques. Organized by Prof. Dr. Fazıl Apaydın and Dr. Abdülkadir Göksel, the conference featured a comprehensive scientific program, offering participants valuable insights into different rhinoplasty practices in the field.

About Dr. Daniel G. Becker, MD

Dr. Daniel G. Becker is a highly acclaimed rhinoplasty expert with decades of experience. As a Clinical Professor at the University of Pennsylvania, he is dedicated to advancing both the art and science of nose surgery.

Dr. Becker has published over 100 medical articles and authored four surgical textbooks, solidifying his status as a thought leader in rhinoplasty and facial plastic surgery. His approach combines cosmetic rhinoplasty and functional rhinoplasty expertise to achieve natural, harmonious results without visible scars.

Comprehensive Education, Training, and Board Certifications

Dr. Becker’s outstanding educational background underscores his dedication to excellence. Graduating magna cum laude from Harvard College, he earned a full-merit scholarship to the University of Virginia Medical School.

His advanced training includes a residency in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at the University of Virginia Medical Center and a fellowship in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Since 1997, Dr. Becker has served as faculty at the University of Pennsylvania, shaping the next generation of facial plastic surgery enthusiasts and surgeons.

Dr. Becker currently holds three board certifications:

Board Certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology (ENT)

Board Certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (ABFPRS)

Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS)

Primary and Secondary Rhinoplasty Expertise

Dr. Becker has extensive expertise in both primary and revision rhinoplasty, tailoring each procedure to meet his patients’ unique needs and aesthetic goals. His philosophy emphasizes natural-looking results that enhance both form and function.

With a conservative surgical approach, he avoids over-aggressive resection maneuvers, maintaining structural integrity and prioritizing long-term patient satisfaction. His expertise in revision rhinoplasty has earned him recognition as the only doctor in Philadelphia Magazine’s “Top Doctor” list in 2014, specifically for this type of rhinoplasty.

Contributions to Innovation and Education

A pioneer in surgical innovation, Dr. Becker has worked extensively on the development of minimally invasive rhinoplasty instruments. His collaboration with leading instrument companies has resulted in the creation of advanced tools, including the Becker/Toriumi instrument set used in his surgeries.

His lectures and symposia, delivered at prestigious events worldwide, reflect his commitment to sharing knowledge and advancing the field of rhinoplasty.

About Becker Rhinoplasty Center in NJ

The Becker Rhinoplasty Center, led by Dr. Daniel G. Becker, offers specialized nasal procedures:

Primary Rhinoplasty: Enhances nasal appearance and function.

Revision Rhinoplasty: Corrects issues from previous surgeries.

Ethnic Rhinoplasty: Personalized techniques for African American and Asian patients, respecting unique nasal features and cultural aesthetics.

Each procedure is customized to achieve natural, harmonious results.

