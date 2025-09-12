St-Georges Sets Date for Annual General Meeting & Extend the Duration of Some Warrants

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE:SX)(OTCQB:SXOOF)(FSE:85G1) announces that its Annual General Meeting of shareholders will be held on December 12, 2025 at 1pm EDT.

The meeting will be held at Suite 2700, 1000 rue Sherbrooke West in Montréal, Québec in a hybrid format and can be attended by shareholders either in-person or virtually.

Corporate Update

Management and a team of prospectors are conducting surface sampling and fieldwork on the Julie and Manicouagan Critical Minerals Projects during the months of September and October to validate new geological models developed over the recent months of analysis. Newly identified target zones will be visited and sampled to confirm their potential.

In September, Herb Duerr, the Company CEO, accompanied by a senior geologist and a water expert geologist, will be on site in Iceland to carry out detailed visits of the Thormodsdalur and Elbow Creek Gold Projects. The team will conduct geological assessments and meet with local community representatives to discuss project plans and address any questions related to ongoing and future exploration work.

Extension of Warrants Validity

The Company also announces that it is extending the validity of certain warrants currently active:

Warrants issued to 11 subscribers on September 14, 2023 (6,255,000):

Original Terms: Exercise Price $0.15 for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date.

New Terms: Exercise Price $0.15 for a period of 42 months following the Closing Date. New Expiry date is March 14, 2027.

Warrants issued to 15 subscribers on October 31, 2023 (3,500,000):

Original Terms: Exercise Price $0.15 for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date.

New Terms: Exercise Price $0.15 for a period of 42 months following the Closing Date. New Expiry date is April 30, 2027.

About St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

St-Georges develops new technologies and holds a diversified portfolio of assets and patent-pending Intellectual Property within several highly prospective subsidiaries including: EVSX, a leading North American advanced battery processing initiative; St Georges Metallurgy, with metallurgical R&D and related IP, including processing and recovering high grade lithium from spodumene; Iceland Resources, with high grade gold exploration projects including the flagship Thor Project; H2SX, developing technology to convert methane into solid carbon and turquoise hydrogen; and Quebec exploration projects including the Manicouagan and Julie (CSM) projects on Quebec’s North Shore, and Notre-Dame niobium Project in Lac St Jean.

