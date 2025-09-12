CoCountant Announces Controller-Led Bookkeeping for Startups and Growing Companies

CoCountant today announced the launch of its controller-led bookkeeping and accounting subscription for startups and growing businesses. Every client is paired with a dedicated controller who owns accuracy, signs the monthly close, and delivers decision-ready numbers without the cost of an in-house team.

“Founders do not need more reports. They need numbers they can trust and fast answers when it counts,” said Umair Aziz, Founder & CEO of CoCountant. “Controller-led from day one means we take responsibility for the close, the quality, and the rhythm. You get audit-ready financials you can run the business on.”

What’s included

Signed monthly close in 10 to 15 days with GAAP-ready P&L, Balance Sheet, and Cash Flow

Short variance brief that explains what changed, why, and the action items

Fast response-time targets backed by SLAs, typically 2 to 4 hours during business days (plan dependent)

Ops-Finance coverage beyond bookkeeping, including AP, AR, payroll, 1099s, and sales tax

Add-ons for scale, such as FP&A and a Finance Team Extension for fractional or full-time roles

“Controller oversight turns bookkeeping into a dependable finance function,” said Muhammad Saqib, Co-Founder & CFO at CoCountant. “We close on a consistent cadence, reconcile what matters, and keep clean schedules so lenders and CPAs can trust the numbers.”

Built for busy operators

CoCountant works inside the tools teams already use, with QuickBooks Online at the core. The company is a QuickBooks ProAdvisor Elite firm. Clients keep ownership of their systems and data. Services are available to U.S. businesses today.

Onboarding and first 30 days

Diagnose: Review your current books and outline the fix on a 30-minute call. Connect and clean: Link accounting, banks, payroll, and payables. Rebuild the chart if needed. First close: Receive controller-signed financials and a variance brief within 30 days.

Plans and availability

CoCountant offers three tiers: Launch, Scale, and Command. Each tier increases close speed, Ops-Finance depth, and response-time priority. Engagements run on a 12-month agreement with monthly or annual billing . Add-ons can be enabled as needs grow.

About CoCountant

CoCountant delivers controller-led bookkeeping and accounting for startups and growing companies. Clients get a dedicated controller, a consistent monthly close, and decision-ready numbers with fast answers backed by SLAs. The service covers bookkeeping and Ops-Finance, with optional FP&A and Finance Team Extension when deeper leverage is required.

