SSP Innovations Announces Production Release of SSP Vision, Revolutionary New Field Data Capture Product

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AugmentedReality—SSP Innovations, LLC (SSP) today announces the production release of SSP Vision, a revolutionary new field data capture product for utilities, telecommunications companies and any organization that manages geographically distributed assets. SSP Vision uses computer vision, machine learning and augmented reality to capture detailed data about assets in the field like poles, cabinets, manholes, meters and more, in a highly automated way. A key aim of SSP Vision is that it is simple and fast enough that construction workers can capture all required data about equipment that they have just installed in the field. This means that Vision has the potential to reduce a company’s as built update backlog from months to minutes, which has a dramatic impact on key company metrics including network reliability, customer service, safety and time to market.

Due to Vision’s ease of configuration and adaptability, the first customer beta project used Vision to track a street light replacement project, capturing detailed data about LED assemblies that were replacing older sodium vapor light bulbs.

Vision runs on Apple iPhones and iPads, and uses cloud-based services to manage capabilities like user management, data upload and job review. “This Software as a Service (SaaS) approach, combined with the simple configurability of Vision, means that projects can be deployed extremely quickly compared to typical enterprise geospatial products. The SaaS approach also makes it easy to manage a mix of contractors and internal staff as appropriate,” stated Peter Batty, Chief Research Officer at SSP.

Batty, who has led the development of SSP Vision, added “We continue to get extremely positive feedback from customers and industry experts about how SSP Vision is a game changer for improving geospatial data quality in utility and telecommunications companies. We are excited to get the production release out into the hands of customers.”

About SSP

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Centennial, Colorado, SSP Innovations provides award-winning solutions to electric and gas utilities; telecommunications providers; and pipeline operators worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.sspinnovations.com/.

