Spring 2023 Maxon One Release Adds Extraordinary Value

Enhancements across the entire product line including Cinema 4D, Redshift, Red Giant, ZBrush, Forger and more highlight this massive update

BAD HOMBURG, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cinema4D—Maxon, developers of professional software solutions for editors, filmmakers, motion designers, visual effects artists and creators of all types, announced today a comprehensive update to Maxon One. Maxon’s Spring 2023 release offers exciting new features and workflow enhancements across the entire product line that will empower designers and artists to turn their creative ideas into reality with stunning results. Cinema 4D 2023.2 offers an improved Commander, enhancements to its Nodes system, simulation improvements and a new Thicken generator for modeling. Updates to the Red Giant toolset feature new tools and augmentations; most notably the introduction of Symbol Mapper for Universe 2023.1, anamorphic lens support for Real Lens Flares for VFX 2023.3, and Trapcode 2023.3 includes performance optimizations for Particular and a new collection of Atomic Age sprites. Redshift 3.5.14 brings a fantastic new Sky and Sun Model, a new Flakes Shader and new Camera Backplates. The latest release of ZBrush is highlighted by two new revolutionary workflow tools: Proxy Pose and Drop 3D. Forger updates include new features for lighting and previews, and the integration of ZBrush’s powerful ZRemesher. The latest additions to Capsules include new material collections, a new dynamic Swirl Modifier and a new Redshift Shaderball. Rounding out this exciting release is an update to Cineware, focused on Unreal 5.0 and 5.1 integration.





“This highly anticipated release delivers on our promise to regularly come out with new cutting-edge features and enhancements across the entire Maxon One product line,” says David McGavran, Maxon CEO. “With this release, our community can expect improved performance, enhanced workflows, advanced tools for animation, rendering, sculpting and much more. By equipping artists of all levels with industry-leading tools, we aim to empower our community to create stunning visual content like never before.”

All updates are immediately available to subscribers via Maxon App and the Maxon Website.

