Sony Unveils the ZV-E1 Creator-Centered Full Frame Mirrorless Camera; YouTube First Look and More Info at B&H Photo Video

Sony ZV-E1 Preorder begins March 30, 2023 – 10:00am EST

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple–B&H is excited to announce the Sony ZVE1 Mirrorless Camera, which combines a compact form factor with cinematic video for an upgraded, content-creator-focused, vlogging machine. Like the ever-popular a7S III, the ZV-E1 features a Full-Frame Exmor R CMOS image sensor with the latest BIONZ XR processor and a Sony E lens mount to create up to UHD 4K video. A wide, 15+ stop dynamic range, advanced S-Log3 and S-Cinetone color modes, and a slew of new user-customizable modes offer greater control over your image’s look and quality. The new release comes in both black and white finishes with the option to purchase a bundle that includes a 26-60mm lens.

Sony ZVE1 Mirrorless Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1759472-REG/sony_zv_e1_mirrorless_camera_black.html

Product Highlights:

Designed for Content Creators

12MP Full-Frame Exmor R CMOS Sensor

UHD 4K 120p / FHD 240p / 10-Bit 4:2:2

5-Axis SteadyShot Image Stabilization

15+ Stops Dynamic Range, AI Auto-Framing

Multi-Face Recognition, Time-Lapse

Product Showcase Setting

S-Log3, S-Gamut3, S-Cinetone, User LUTs

Extended ISO 80-409,600

Internal Mic + Inputs, USB Streaming

Dedicated AI Processing Unit

Built into the ZV-E1 is a dedicated AI processing unit for next-generation subject recognition and tracking via human pose estimation. With this unit comes three new AI-based modes that improve upon your camera’s stabilization, autofocus, and auto-framing capabilities. Dynamic Active Mode engages the internal 5-axis optical stabilization and provides 30% more effective stabilization for faster, unexpected movements while shooting casual day-in-the-life scenes. Framing Stabilizer combines AI recognition and stabilization to allow you to dictate where your tracked subject should be positioned in the frame while maintaining smooth movements.

AI-based Auto Framing automatically crops the frame so your subject remains the predominant focus, even when mounted to a tripod. Adjust the framing tracking speed to follow your subject slowly or quickly depending on your preference. You can even dictate whether the framing begins immediately or with delay. The Sony ZV-E1’s autofocus can also be equally customized to compensate for focus breathing, perform rack focus transitions, or be sensitive to subject shifting.

Create Distinctive Cinematic Looks

Import LUT files to your ZV-E1 and record in S-Log3 to achieve custom color grading for a cohesive look while reducing time spent in post-production. This type of customization doesn’t need to be reserved for short films or photography, and with the Cinematic Vlog Setting, it doesn’t have to be. By turning Cinematic Vlogs on, you can adjust cine-oriented settings from one intuitive menu to achieve a specific look in your vlogging content. Select between five “looks” of varying contrast and saturation, as well as four “moods” of varying color tone.

Other New Modes and Features

Besides aesthetic control, the ZV-E1 camera offers additional modes and features for recording customization. If you’re looking to bridge the gap between auto and manual control, look no further than the “My Image Style” setting. You can customize specific style parameters from background defocus, brightness, color, and creative look presets, while the remaining settings stay automatically operated. Multiple Face Recognition automatically adjusts your bokeh and focus when another subject enters the frame. For smaller adjustments, the bokeh switch near the record button widens or reduces your aperture by a single stop.

Filming an unboxing segment or haul and don’t want to worry about your focus settings? The Product Showcase setting is for you. Just press a single button and have the autofocus tracking automatically shift from your face to a featured object. For creative, dynamic cutaways for your vlogs, the ZV-E1 has in-camera Time-Lapse capabilities with adjustable frame rate and internal times from one second to one minute.

Creator-Focused Design Components and Connectivity

The ZV-E1 camera comes equipped with an internal 3-capsule microphone. You can change the direction of its audio pickup from the front, rear, or all around your camera. This directionality becomes automatically selected when tracking statuses like subject recognition are engaged. An included windscreen attaches to the multi-interface camera shoe to reduce wind noise distortion. If you’d like to add your own audio interfaces, no problem—the ZV-E1 has a 3.5mm input jack to do just that. The previously mentioned multi-interface shoe can directly transfer compatible digital audio without the need for cables.

A side-opening, vari-angle LCD screen can be easily adjusted for selfie-shooting or framing high- and low-angle shots. Intuitive touch operation makes control, playback, and menu navigation a breeze.

UVC/UAC protocols via USB connection can turn the ZV-E1 into a webcam for livestreaming up to UHD 4K video using your personal computer or even your smartphone with a compatible cable. The ZV-E1 can connect to the Creator’s Cloud via mobile app, streamlining your shooting to editing workflow. Manage and edit your video from the cloud while connecting with other creators globally.

If you’re looking for a mirrorless camera with dedicated, cinema-grade video, the ZV-E1 has got you covered.

YouTube First Look on Sony ZVE1 Full Frame Mirrorless Camera



https://youtu.be/Ld9P8ASmVlU

Learn more about Sony ZVE1 Full Frame Mirrorless Camera



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/photography/sony-announces-zv-e1-full-frame-mirrorless-camera

