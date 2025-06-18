SpotStat Ltd Offers AI-Driven Analytics for Marketing and Advertising Firms

SpotStat Ltd, a Bulgarian company specializing in artificial intelligence and data analytics, is offering advanced analytical services tailored to the needs of advertising and online marketing firms.

By applying proprietary AI models to large-scale marketing data, SpotStat helps agencies and brands unlock valuable insights, optimize campaigns, and make faster, data-driven decisions. The company’s services are designed to address the complexity of modern marketing environments, where fragmented data and rising media costs demand smarter, scalable solutions.

SpotStat’s AI-powered services allow clients to go beyond standard reporting and surface-level metrics. Through deep analysis and predictive modeling, the company delivers clear, actionable intelligence that drives real business outcomes.

Core Analytical Services:

Campaign Intelligence

In-depth analysis of advertising performance across digital channels, identifying what drives engagement and ROI.

Forecasting and Optimization

AI-powered models that predict future campaign trends and recommend data-backed adjustments for better outcomes.

Audience & Behavioral Insights

Detailed mapping of customer journeys and behavior patterns to improve segmentation and targeting strategies.

Anomaly Detection & Strategic Alerts

Early identification of unexpected changes in performance metrics, enabling quick response to issues or opportunities.

Custom Data Solutions

Fully tailored reporting, data modeling, and system integration built around each client’s existing infrastructure.

SpotStat Ltd is already working with regional and international clients across the digital marketing ecosystem, helping them make sense of complex data environments and stay competitive in a fast-moving landscape.

For more information, visit www.spotstat.com or contact Info@spotstat.com

Media Contact:

Author: Sarah Whitmore

Position: PR External Consultant

Company: SpotStat LTD (Спотстат ЕООД)

Email: info@spotstat.com

Website: www.spotstat.com

SOURCE: SpotStat LTD

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire