Condor Resources Announces Grant of Stock Options and PSUS

Condor Resources Inc. (“Condor” or the “Company”) (TSXV:CN) announces that further to its news release dated April 15, 2024, Condor has granted 2,000,000 performance share units (each, a “PSU”) to a holding company controlled by Mr. Chris Buncic, the Company’s President and CEO, pursuant to the Company’s Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the “Plan”). Such PSUs will vest over a period of time beginning on the date of grant and ending on April 10, 2027 (inclusive), subject to the achievement of certain corporate and/or individual performance criteria.

Subject to regulatory approval and vesting provisions, and pursuant to the Plan, Condor has granted stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase an aggregate of 2,500,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.20 and 500,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.12 until June 17, 2030.

About Condor Resources Inc.

Condor Resources is a precious and base metals exploration company focused on its portfolio of projects in Peru. The Company’s flagship project, Pucamayo, is an 85 km2 property containing a high sulfidation epithermal system with disseminated precious metals mineralization with a large lithocap alteration visible at surface. The Huiñac Punta project, a 7,200 Ha property in Huanuco, Peru, has the potential to host a large carbonate replacement style (CRD) silver-dominant polymetallic mineralized body with the potential for discovery of a bulk tonnage silver and base metals deposit. The Company has also optioned the Cobreorco project which targets gold-copper skarn and porphyry-style mineralization to a subsidiary of Teck Resources Limited. The Company’s award-winning exploration team in Peru has a long history of success in discovering and advancing high quality exploration projects and managing the social aspects of its exploration activities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the Company’s expectations with respect to the use of proceeds raised under the Offering.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in applicable forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the business of mineral exploration and development; continued availability of capital and financing; general political and economic conditions, fluctuations in metal prices and other market-related risks, including any volatility in the Company’s share price, that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in such statements. Therefore, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Condor does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

