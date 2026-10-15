Spooky Link™ Goes Digital: One of the World’s Most Popular Slot Games Launches Online Across North America

Spooky Link Go Ghost™ is now available from Aristocrat Interactive™ on the region’s leading iGaming platforms

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Regulated online gaming across North America just got a little spookier with the arrival of Spooky Link™ by Aristocrat™ on leading online casino platforms. More than a game launch, this marks the debut of one of the industry’s most successful slot franchises in the Real Money Gaming (RMG) digital space, reimagined and optimized for online play.

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In a milestone moment, Aristocrat Interactive, the online RMG division of Aristocrat, is bringing the Spooky Link franchise to players across all regulated U.S. iGaming states and Canadian provinces for the very first time.

This network-wide launch ensures players can now enjoy the fun and excitement of Spooky Link Go Ghost across major online casino operators throughout North America. The release marks the beginning of a broader rollout, with additional titles from the iconic Spooky Link franchise planned for launch throughout 2027.

“The launch of Spooky Link brings one of the most successful land-based slot franchises in the industry to online players across the U.S. and Canada. This full-scale network rollout has been timed to coincide with the Halloween season and is supported by the industry’s leading operators, with additional iconic Spooky Link titles to follow,” said Dylan Slaney, CEO of Aristocrat Interactive.

The Spooky Link franchise continues to demonstrate its global appeal, continuously topping the Eilers & Krejcik U.S. & Canada Game Performance Report, with the land-based titles ranking among the industry’s top-performing games.

This launch underscores Aristocrat Interactive’s commitment to delivering world-class online gaming experiences by bringing some of the industry’s best-performing casino content to regulated digital markets.

“Our spirits are up for this launch as Spooky Link has seen strong appeal and exceptional land-based performance, driven by high levels of player engagement. Bringing the brand to online RMG allows us to build on that proven success while delivering an experience tailored for digital audiences. It’s another example of our ability to take world-class land-based content and extend its reach across channels, creating a truly connected player experience,” Slaney continued.

Spooky Link Go Ghost features the player-favourite Cash Collect™ mechanic, where special symbols collect and enhance credit values, jackpots, and other prizes appearing on the reels. Go Ghost introduces a unique twist on this popular feature, with the Ghost character randomly appearing to boost credit values, creating even more opportunities for exciting wins.

The Spooky Link brand family delights players with its distinctive cast of monster characters. Go Ghost is the first game release in an entertaining and highly engaging character family, to be joined in future titles by player-favourite Mo’ Mummy™ and Yo Yeti ™. Combining playful spooky themes, eye-catching animations and feature-rich gameplay, the Go Ghost title delivers a memorable experience that has already resonated with players on casino floors and is now set to entertain online audiences across North America.

Players in regulated jurisdictions across North America can experience Spooky Link Go Ghost today on participating online casino platforms and mobile casino apps.

About Aristocrat Interactive

Aristocrat Interactive is Aristocrat Leisure Limited’s (ASX: ALL) regulated online Real Money Gaming (RMG) business, delivering content, technology, and services across iGaming, iLottery, Customer Experience Solutions, casino operations, and Online Sports Betting. Combining industry-leading game content, proprietary technology platforms, AI-powered analytics, and digital gaming solutions, Aristocrat Interactive helps operators create connected player experiences, optimize performance, and drive growth across regulated gaming markets. Aristocrat Interactive is committed to responsible gameplay and innovation that bridges land-based and online gaming experiences. Aristocrat Interactive’s regulated gaming products are for use only in accordance with local laws and regulatory requirements. Aristocrat Interactive promotes Responsible Gameplay. Please see https://www.aristocrat.com/responsible-gameplay/

Media Contacts:

Linn Alexander

Communications Director, Aristocrat Interactive

linn.alexander@aristocrat.com

Paul Speirs-Hernandez

Steinbeck Communications

paul@steinbeckcommunications.com

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SOURCE Aristocrat Technologies, Inc.