Rakuten Introduces Limited Edition NARUTO SHIPPUDEN Credit Card Design for the Rakuten American Express® Card Featuring Naruto and Sasuke

The Rakuten American Express® Card gets an exclusive design featuring two iconic anime characters, with the same Cash Back rewards and perks cardholders already enjoy.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Rakuten, the leading Cash Back shopping platform, today announced the Rakuten American Express® Card Limited Edition NARUTO SHIPPUDEN Design. Created in partnership with VIZ Media, the design features Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha — two iconic characters from one of Japan’s most influential pop-culture franchises of the 21st century. As a company founded in Japan, Rakuten is celebrating a shared heritage alongside characters recognized by fans around the world.

The story of Naruto and Sasuke — a famous rivalry that grows into loyalty and, eventually, brotherhood — is one of the most enduring arcs in the series, tracing a complex history between the two characters.

“Rakuten is all about making everyday life more rewarding for our members, and this partnership with NARUTO SHIPPUDEN is yet another way we’re bringing that to life,” said Wendy Bergh, Chief Marketing Officer of Rakuten Rewards. “Naruto has connected deeply with fans for decades, and we’re thrilled to celebrate their fandom with a limited edition design that turns everyday purchases into something even more rewarding.”

The Rakuten American Express® Card has no annual fee1 and earns cardholders an extra 4% Cash Back on eligible Rakuten purchases2 — this is on top of what they already earn shopping on Rakuten’s platform of more than 3,500 stores in-person or online. Cardholders also get 10% Cash Back on Rakuten Dining, 2% on groceries and restaurants and 1% on all other eligible purchases3. Plus, new cardholders receive a $100 welcome bonus after spending $1,000 on eligible purchases within the first 90 days on their Rakuten American Express® Card4. See the Rewards Program Terms and Conditions for full details and exclusions.

Cardholders also have access to American Express Network benefits, including Amex Offers for shopping, dining and travel, Amex Experiences™ spanning music, theater, sports events and more, along with retail protections.

The limited edition design option is available while supplies last to the first 10,000 new cardholders who accept their offer for the Rakuten American Express® Card5. To sign up for Rakuten and apply for the credit card, click here. The NARUTO SHIPPUDEN design is available to new cardholders only.

About Rakuten:

Rakuten Rewards is the most rewarding way to shop, giving millions of members Cash Back when they buy from their favorite brands. As a leading shopping platform, Rakuten partners with thousands of top brands across apparel, beauty and wellness, grocery, travel, on-demand services, subscriptions, and dining, helping members save on everyday purchases. Since 1999, Rakuten members have earned more than $4.6 billion in Cash Back, making it the largest Cash Back platform of its kind. Learn more at Rakuten.com.

Rakuten’s shopping rewards platform is free and easy to use. With Rakuten, almost every purchase comes with Cash Back, including clothing, travel, dining and groceries. Members earn across thousands of partner brands online through the browser extension, Rakuten.com, or the app, and in-store at participating locations. Rakuten also gives members the power to choose how they get paid, with options including quarterly payouts via PayPal or check, American Express Membership Rewards® points6 or Bilt Points, and an instant gift card from over 50 brands.

Rakuten® is a registered trademark of Rakuten Group, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. © 2026 Ebates Performance Marketing, Inc.

Follow Rakuten on: Instagram | TikTok | Facebook | Threads

About NARUTO

Naruto Uzumaki wants to be the best ninja in the land. He’s done well so far, but with the looming danger posed by the mysterious Akatsuki organization, Naruto knows he must train harder than ever and leaves his village for intense exercises that will push him to his limits. Two and a half years later, Naruto returns to find that everyone’s been promoted up the ninja ranks—except him. Sakura’s a medic ninja, Gaara’s advanced to Kazekage, and Kakashi, well, he’s the same. But pride isn’t becoming of a ninja, especially when Naruto realizes that Sasuke never returned from his search for Orochimaru. Plus, the mysterious Akatsuki organization is still an everpresent danger. As Naruto finds out more about the Akatsuki’s goals, he realizes that nothing in his universe is as it seems. Naruto is finding that he’s older, but will he prove wiser or stronger?

About VIZ Media

Wherever manga and anime fans are, we are! VIZ Media is No. 1 in Japanese pop culture, introducing fans to what’s now, new, and next. Home to the world’s most influential and groundbreaking storytellers and artists, who today drive multiple industries from publishing and animation to film and gaming. If it’s big in Japan, you can find it at VIZ.

VIZ Media is proudly certified as a Most Loved Workplace® in America and Inc Magazine’s Best Workplace. For more information on VIZ Media visit: https://www.viz.com/

About Imprint

Imprint is the payments, loyalty, and intelligence platform brands like Shell, Kroger, and Booking.com use to make every transaction more valuable. Through co-branded financial products, Imprint helps brands learn from customer interactions and deliver personalized recognition and rewards. With more than two million members nationwide, we’re on a mission to turn every customer into a regular. Founded in 2020, Imprint is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.imprint.co.

About American Express

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express’ brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world’s best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network.

For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com, americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/, and ir.americanexpress.com.

The Rakuten American Express® Card is issued by First Electronic Bank, pursuant to a license from American Express. American Express and the American Express logos are trademarks of American Express Company and its affiliates. The Rakuten American Express® Card is powered by Imprint Payments, Inc.

1 Subject to eligibility. See Credit Program Cardholder Agreement.

2 Earn an additional 4% Cash Back on eligible Rakuten purchases (online & in-store), up to $10,000 in a calendar year, 1% Cash Back on eligible Rakuten purchases after the $10,000 cap, on your Rakuten American Express® Card. Eligibility may be based on Merchant Category Codes (MCCs) assigned by the merchant’s payment processor. Purchases made at merchants that do not process transactions under an eligible MCC may not qualify. Eligible MCCs are determined and managed by Imprint and Rakuten and are subject to change at any time without notice. See the Rewards Program Terms and Conditions for full details and exclusions.

3 You will earn rewards on eligible purchases only. See Terms & Conditions for details.

4 To qualify for the $100 bonus, you must make eligible purchases totaling $1000 or more using your Rakuten American Express® Card within 90 days of account approval. The bonus will be awarded as Cash Back after the 90 day qualification period has ended, and may take up to an additional 15 days to post to your Rakuten account. Restrictions and exclusions apply. See the Rewards Program Terms and Conditions for details. This offer is not transferable. Imprint reserves the right to modify or revoke this offer at any time. Subject to approval and eligibility.

5 Limited time offer valid for the first 10,000 new cardholders who accept their offer beginning October 15, 2026. While supplies last.

6 Requires a Membership Rewards-enrolled American Express® Card (Issued by American Express).

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rakuten-introduces-limited-edition-naruto-shippuden-credit-card-design-for-the-rakuten-american-express-card-featuring-naruto-and-sasuke-302909152.html

SOURCE Rakuten