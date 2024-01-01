Spekter Games Raises $5 Million to Launch “Spekter Agency”, a Web3-Enhanced Roguelite Game on Telegram

With participation from a16z speedrun, funding accelerates launch and platform expansion of Spekter’s debut game

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spekter Games Inc., a next-gen game publisher dedicated to crafting high-quality, roguelite mobile games enriched with seamless Web3 incentives, today announces a $5 million pre-seed funding round and launches its first title, Spekter Agency. The round saw participation from prominent investment firms including a16z speedrun, London Venture Partners, BRV Capital, Chamaeleon, Accelerator Ventures, Impact46, Versus Ventures and Alumni Ventures.





The funding coincides with today’s official launch of Spekter Games’ first title, Spekter Agency, a rogue-lite action game debuting on Telegram. Inspired by breakout hits like Vampire Survivors, Spekter Agency offers addictive, arcade-style gameplay tailored for mainstream audiences that plans to seamlessly integrate passive blockchain rewards without the complexity associated with Web3 gaming.

“We’re building games that people love for the gameplay, not just the rewards,” said Taehoon Kim (TK), CEO and founder of Spekter Games Inc. “Web3 incentives can supercharge retention and virality, but they should never get in the way of the fun. By keeping these systems passive and behind the scenes, we’re showing that it’s possible to bring Web3-enhanced games to the mainstream without compromising gameplay.”

Leveraging Telegram’s massive platform of over 1 billion monthly active users, Spekter Agency runs on Telegram’s Mini Apps infrastructure, enabling frictionless onboarding and instant, native gameplay. Telegram’s built-in wallet capabilities can simplify crypto transactions, drastically reducing the barriers traditionally associated with blockchain gaming and opening it up to a wider audience.

“We believe there is a real opportunity to improve the early tap-to-earn games on Telegram with deep mechanics that resonate with real gamers,” said Robin Guo, investment partner at a16z speedrun. “We’re thrilled to back TK and his seasoned team as they push the boundaries of what’s possible in gaming on chat-based super apps.”

The funds raised will enable Spekter Games to scale Spekter Agency across additional platforms, including other chat-based super apps and traditional mobile stores like the App Store and Google Play. Additionally, the capital will support the ongoing development of the publisher’s second game, already underway.

Spekter Games was founded by industry veteran and serial entrepreneur Taehoon Kim (TK), who brings over 20 years of experience in the gaming industry with multiple exited startups. At his previous company, nWay, TK led the development of real-time, cross-play multiplayer hits such as Power Rangers: Legacy Wars, and Battle for the Grid, amassing over 100 million downloads. nWay was acquired by Animoca Brands, where TK stayed on to lead Web3 gaming initiative in collaboration with partners like Yuga Labs and Dapper Labs. TK and the Spekter team bring deep expertise in both Web2 and Web3 game development, uniquely positioning them to build games that seamlessly bridge both worlds for mainstream adoption.

To learn more about Spekter Games visit: https://www.spekter.games/

Play the game instantly on Telegram: https://t.me/spekteragency_bot

For the latest updates and announcements, follow the official Telegram channel: https://t.me/SpekterAgencyNews

About Spekter Games

Spekter Games is a next-gen game publisher bringing proven free-to-play Web2 mobile games to chat-based super apps, supercharged with Web3 incentive layer done right. Founded by Taehoon Kim, a serial entrepreneur with over two decades of gaming expertise and multiple successful exits, Spekter is pioneering a new category of hybrid games designed for mass-market players, not just the Web3 niche. Starting with accessible, high-retention rogue-lite games, Spekter delivers top-tier gameplay and monetization through traditional IAP models, while layering in passive Web3 rewards that enhance engagement, virality, and loyalty, without disrupting the core game experience. With Telegram’s 1B+ monthly active users, Spekter Games leverages super app ecosystems for unprecedented growth potential, creating accessible gaming experiences that bridge mainstream mobile gaming and the exciting possibilities of Web3.

Contacts

Sandra Rodriguez



spektergames@wachsman.com