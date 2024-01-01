FANUC Introduces Enhanced, Next-Gen ROBOGUIDE Robot Simulation Software

The future of robot simulation is here, with the most advanced iteration of offline robot programming and simulation—FANUC’s ROBOGUIDE V10—featuring more performance and significantly improved user experience.





ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rebuilt and redesigned, FANUC announces the release of ROBOGUIDE Version 10, the latest and most advanced iteration of its industry-leading offline robot programming and simulation software. Designed to enhance efficiency, visualization, and user experience, ROBOGUIDE continues to be the go-to solution for companies seeking to streamline automation design and implementation.

ROBOGUIDE allows users to create, program and simulate robotic work cells in 3D without the need for physical prototypes, reducing costs and improving accuracy in automation planning. With the launch of this next-generation software, FANUC is introducing several powerful upgrades, including:

New Virtual Reality Capabilities – Users can now experience work cells in a fully immersive environment, improving line of sight and spatial awareness like never before. This enables engineers and operators to interact with automation designs in a more intuitive and insightful way with virtual reality playback and walk through.

– Users can now experience work cells in a fully immersive environment, improving line of sight and spatial awareness like never before. This enables engineers and operators to interact with automation designs in a more intuitive and insightful way with virtual reality playback and walk through. High-Performance 64-Bit Architecture – ROBOGUIDE is now a 64-bit application, delivering higher performance, increased content capacity, and improved processing power for complex automation systems.

– ROBOGUIDE is now a 64-bit application, delivering higher performance, increased content capacity, and improved processing power for complex automation systems. Modernized User Interface – Featuring a ribbon-style toolbar, floating and docking windows, and improved graphics, ROBOGUIDE V10 makes navigation more intuitive and efficient. Using a new drag-and-drop tool, users can quickly locate and define robots with ease.

– Featuring a ribbon-style toolbar, floating and docking windows, and improved graphics, ROBOGUIDE V10 makes navigation more intuitive and efficient. Using a new drag-and-drop tool, users can quickly locate and define robots with ease. Enhanced Support for Native CAD Import – Simplifying integration and design processes, ROBOGUIDE now supports the import of many more native CAD formats, making it easier than ever to import, adjust, and optimize automation layouts.

“With the release of our enhanced ROBOGUIDE V10, we’re delivering a smarter, more powerful simulation tool that meets the evolving needs of the automation industry,” said Eric Potter, general manager, Robot Application Segment, at FANUC America. “Across nearly every industry, this immersive simulation software allows manufacturers to effectively visualize work cell effectiveness before actual installation, without the physical need or expense of a prototype setup.”

ROBOGUIDE V10 is now available to users alongside the previous version, sharing a single license and ensuring that FANUC customers can take advantage of the latest advancements in robotic simulation. To see, ROBOGUIDE V10’s enhancements—including enhanced graphics, a modern interface, drag-and-drop robot addition, and virtual reality support — watch the ROBOGUIDE V10 New Features video.

Learn more on ROBOGUIDE and other topics on FANUC America’s Tech Transfer website which offers technical tutorial videos on the many functions of FANUC robots and cobots for students, customers, integrators and industry partners. Get engineer-guided tips, video tutorials, and answers to common questions for programming and setup of robots and cobots.

*Free registration is required to watch Tech Transfer videos

