SpeedPro Expands Texas Footprint with New Fort Worth West Studio

Husband-wife duo delivers large-format design and printing services for Fort Worth’s West Side businesses

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SpeedPro, a leading provider of best-in-class large format printing and graphics, today announced the grand opening of its new Fort Worth West studio. Owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Chris and Sharisa Hoke, the studio became fully operational last month.





Chris brings more than 30 years of IT leadership experience to the studio, while Sharisa brings two decades in corporate accounting. Their combined business acumen and deep local ties help them provide exceptional large-format printing and branding solutions for local businesses and organizations. Their daughter Megan, a graphic design student, lends her creative talents to the business, making SpeedPro Fort Worth West a true family-run venture.

“After more than three decades of experience in the corporate world, we’re thrilled to take this next step together and build a business that benefits our community,” said Sharisa Hoke, co-owner of SpeedPro Fort Worth West. “We’re committed to providing businesses in Fort Worth a strategic partner for all their branding needs,” added co-owner Chris Hoke.

SpeedPro Fort Worth West specializes in designing, producing, and installing high-quality signage, environmental graphics, wall murals, event displays, and vehicle wraps. With a consultative, client-focused approach, the Hokes offer creative solutions tailored to the needs of local businesses and organizations.

Local businesses and community members are invited to join the grand opening celebration for the SpeedPro Fort Worth West studio on April 26, 2025 from 2- 4 pm. At the event, attendees will get to see a demo of the equipment, participate in a raffle, enjoy snacks and soft drinks and take home giveaway prizes. For updates on the grand opening or to learn more about SpeedPro Fort Worth West, please visit the SpeedPro Fort Worth West website.

SpeedPro is a 130-location franchise in the U.S., specializing in large-format printing. SpeedPro’s primary product applications include wall, window, and floor graphics, event displays, digital displays, signs, and vehicle and fleet wraps. SpeedPro serves various industries including advertising and marketing companies, retail, healthcare, museums, galleries, restaurants, franchises, event venues, educational institutions, and more. SpeedPro’s mission is to partner with businesses to achieve success through innovative visual solutions.

