Oil and Gas Asset Clearinghouse Announces Allen Gilmer as Principal Partner

PLANO, Texas, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Oil and Gas Asset Clearinghouse (OGAC), a recognized leader in the sale of oil and gas properties, is excited to formally announce Allen Gilmer as Principal Partner and advisory board member. Gilmer, a highly respected figure in the energy sector, brings more than two decades of entrepreneurial expertise and strategic insight that have significantly influenced the oil and gas landscape.

As the co-founder of Drillinginfo (now Enverus), Gilmer played a pivotal role in transforming the company into a global provider of data and insights for the energy industry. His visionary leadership allowed Enverus to redefine industry standards, shaping the future of energy analytics and investment.

“I’m excited to leverage my experience and contribute to the development of innovative solutions that will help shape the future of the energy asset marketplace. My journey in the oil and gas industry has been one of continuous growth, and OGAC’s legacy of trust and excellence aligns perfectly with my vision moving forward. I’m excited to contribute to the ongoing success of this exceptional company,” said Gilmer.

In addition to his work in the energy sector, Gilmer has ventured into film production over the past six years, co-founding Tiki Tāne Pictures with his wife, Riki Rushing, and industry veterans William Shockley and Tom Brady. The company’s new film fund has an impressive slate of projects including sci-fi thriller “The Assessment” (starring Elizabeth Olsen and Oscar winner Alicia Vikander); the gripping Western “Long Shadows” (featuring Jacqueline Bisset, Dermot Mulroney, and Dominic Monaghan); upcoming true crime drama “Belly of the Beast” (with Colin Farrell and Ben Stiller); and an untitled Tim Burton documentary (featuring Johnny Depp, Michael Keaton, Helena Bonham Carter, and others).

Gilmer’s success in both industries reflects his visionary leadership and strategic acumen, which continue to be invaluable assets to Oil and Gas Asset Clearinghouse, ensuring that clients consistently receive exceptional value in every transaction.

“Allen has been a gamechanger for Clearinghouse,” said Cody Davis, CEO of OGAC. “His ingenuity and leadership have been, and will continue to be, invaluable as we work to redefine the oil and gas asset marketplace.”

About Oil and Gas Asset Clearinghouse

Oil and Gas Asset Clearinghouse, headquartered in Plano, Texas, has been a recognized leader in the energy sector since 1992. With over 32,000 transactions, $13.4 billion in sales, and 500,000 properties brokered, the company is known for its industry expertise and longstanding relationships. OGAC combines oil and gas knowledge with a team of skilled professionals to deliver innovative, data-driven marketing strategies, including virtual data rooms, to effectively match buyers with assets. For over three decades, OGAC has remained a trusted partner in the energy marketplace. For more information, please visit ogclearinghouse.com.

