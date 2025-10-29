Specificity Signs LOI with Blackpearl Group to Build the World’s Only Fully Integrated Ad Tech Stack, Launching a Direct Attack on Big Tech Fraud

Specificity (OTCID:SPTY), the leader in precision digital marketing, today announced it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with New Zealand-based Blackpearl Group (BPG) to build and host a proprietary Private Data Platform- creating what companies describe as the world’s only fully integrated ad tech stack. This move cements Specificity’s path to major market disruption and positions the company to tackle the estimated $250 billion fraud problem plaguing the digital advertising industry, driven largely by bot and mechanical traffic.

Blackpearl Group, a publicly listed data technology company soon to be dual-listed on the ASX, pioneers AI-driven sales and marketing solutions for the US market. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand, with offices in Phoenix, Arizona, Blackpearl specializes in scalable infrastructure and analytics that empower organizations to unlock the full potential of their data assets. The company will provide the Private Data Platform underpinning Specificity’s new ad tech stack.

The Only End-to-End Solution in Digital Marketing

Specificity’s partnership with Blackpearl Group delivers a Private Data Platform capable of processing over 21 billion verified data signals per day, enabling real-time ingestion, enrichment, and activation across all marketing channels. With full ownership of U.S. and U.K. identity graphs, Specificity now controls the entire customer data lifecycle – from data capture and pixel generation to AI-powered audience activation – leaving legacy platforms behind.

“This is not incremental improvement – this is a seismic shift,” said Jason Wood, Founder and Chairman of Specificity. “We are now the only company on the planet with a fully integrated ad tech stack. We own the data, we control the signals, and we can deliver audience precision that Big Tech cannot. This technology is a direct strike against ad fraud and wasted spend.”

AI-Driven Automation Across Every Channel

Specificity will leverage its new platform to power AI-automated, omnichannel campaigns via email, SMS, and direct marketing channels. These campaigns will use real-time audience intelligence to deliver hyper-targeted customer journeys that convert faster, reduce waste, and redefine campaign performance.

“This platform puts us years ahead of the competition,” said Robert Fedder, Chief Executive Officer of Specificity. “We are building a marketing ecosystem where every engagement, every insight, and every conversion is verified, measurable, and entirely under our control.”

Ending Big Tech Fraud

Chief Technology Officer Rob Gagne will spearhead AI integration to identify and eliminate bot and mechanical traffic at scale, ensuring all data signals reflect real human behavior. Industry estimates put the digital ad fraud problem at more than $250 billion annually. Specificity’s technology is designed to directly attack this massive inefficiency, delivering transparency, trust, and measurable ROI to clients worldwide.

“AI is only as good as the data behind it,” said Gagne. “By embedding advanced machine learning directly into the pipeline, we’re creating a new standard for accountability and trust in digital marketing. Clients can finally know their campaigns reach real humans, not bots.”

About Specificity

Specificity is a performance-driven marketing technology company delivering hyper-targeted digital advertising solutions. By combining proprietary data, audience intelligence, and AI-powered automation, Specificity helps brands maximize ROI, eliminate wasted spend, and disrupt traditional advertising models.

