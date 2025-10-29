Desert Rose Films Announces the YouTube Premiere of Maisy and the Making of Daisy in Honor of EB Awareness Week

The emotional and touching documentary premieres October 29, 2025 on the Desert Rose Films YouTube channel

Desert Rose Films today announced the YouTube release of its moving documentary, Maisy and the Making of Daisy , in alignment with Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) Awareness Week (October 25-31). The film, which will premiere on October 29th, offers a deeply human look at life with EB through the story of Maisy Keetch, whose courage inspired the award-winning featurette Daisy .

Maisy and the Making of Daisy

Maisy and the Making of Daisy

Originally filmed as a companion piece alongside Daisy, the documentary chronicles the making of the film and the extraordinary young girl who made it possible. Directed by Nancy Paton , award-winning filmmaker and founder of Desert Rose Films, Maisy and the Making of Daisy captures how art, empathy, and storytelling can create lasting awareness and hope for those living with rare diseases.

Maisy and the Making of Daisy follows the extraordinary story of Maisy Keetch, a spirited nine-year-old living with Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a rare and life-limiting skin condition. Despite her illness, Maisy’s optimism shines through her blog and her performances at charity events, where she often sings to audiences of hundreds. Yet, her dream of playing a lead role on stage was continually out of reach until filmmaker Nancy Paton met her at Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital. Deeply moved by Maisy’s courage and talent, Paton wrote and directed the award-winning featurette Daisy, giving Maisy the opportunity to finally step into the spotlight and fulfill her dream of becoming an actress.

“Maisy’s story reminds us that courage isn’t defined by circumstance, it’s defined by how we choose to live, love, and inspire others,” said Paton. “We’re honored to release this film during EB Awareness Week to amplify her legacy and support the incredible work being done by organizations like Cure EB and DEBRA .”

About the Films

Daisy tells the story of thirteen-year-old Daisy (Hattie Gotobed), who suffers from severe EB and forms an unexpected friendship with Peter “Stinky” (Max Brown), a British Iraq war veteran battling addiction. The film explores love, hope, and humanity in the face of suffering, earning numerous awards at international film festivals, including the Grand Jury Award, Best Featurette (Idyllwild International Festival of Cinema – IIFC), Best UK Short Film (London Independent Film Festival), Best Director (Sydney Indie Film Festival), Best Actress – Featurette (IIFC), and Best Supporting Actor – Featurette (IIFC).

Maisy and the Making of Daisy follows nine-year-old Maisy Keetch, who had dreamed of acting but was never cast in a lead school role because of her terminal condition, Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa. When Nancy Paton met Maisy at Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital, she was inspired to write and direct Daisy, a film that finally gave Maisy the chance to perform as the star she always wanted to be.

Watch Now

Maisy and the Making of Daisy is now live on the Desert Rose Films YouTube Channel .

Watch the original award-winning short film Daisy:

https://desertrosefilms.com/portfolio/daisy/

Learn more about Desert Rose Films and filmmaker Nancy Paton at www.desertrosefilms.com or view her full filmography on IMDb .

SOURCE: Desert Rose Films

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire