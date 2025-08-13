Specificity Prepares to Launch Proprietary AI Tech Stack After Year of Strategic Transformation

Specificity, Inc. (OTCID:SPTY), a leading digital marketing agency blending proprietary ad tech with cutting-edge strategy, is finalizing development of its fully in-house, company-owned AI technology stack – a powerful asset set to redefine how the company scales, drives efficiency, and maintains its edge in the marketplace.

Over the past year, while much of the industry grappled with unprecedented disruption following the BF Borgers auditing firm scandal, Specificity turned a challenge into a growth catalyst. Of the 109 micro-cap companies affected, Specificity was one of, if not the only to regain its fully reporting status – an achievement its advisors call significant in an environment where many peers were forced to delist or dissolve.

With stability secured, CEO Jason Wood led a decisive pivot toward innovation:

Built its own data asset of exclusively organic MAIDs for adtech targeting

Began designing, training, and refining a proprietary AI-powered marketing technology stack entirely in-house – now nearing launch. This stack delivers mass automation and powers faster tactical campaign changes leading to better results.

Began training AI to focus ad spend on organic traffic and parse out bot and mechanical traffic PRE ad spend.

Once live, the platform will allow Specificity to operate leaner, scale faster, and position itself within a technology asset class that commands significantly higher market multiples than traditional digital marketing agencies.

“Our AI stack is more than an upgrade – it’s the future of how we’ll dominate this space,” said Jason Wood, CEO of Specificity. “By owning every aspect of development, we’re building a competitive advantage that can’t be replicated by plug-and-play solutions. We’re not just ready for the next phase of growth – we’re building it.”

As the company prepares for the formal launch of its proprietary AI platform, Specificity stands ready to lead an evolving digital marketing landscape where precision, performance, and proprietary technology define success.

About Specificity

Specificity is a performance-driven digital marketing agency built on proprietary technology that guarantees campaigns reach human audiences and delivers highly qualified, in-market leads at a fraction of the cost of traditional pay-per-click. Combining advanced data targeting, AI-powered creative optimization, and a no-BS approach, Specificity helps businesses dominate their markets. To learn more visit www.specificityinc.com.

