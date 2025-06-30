Siebert Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SIEB #Nasdaq—Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) (“Siebert”), a diversified provider of financial services, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.





Second Quarter 2025 Financial and Operational Highlights*

Adjusted Revenue** was $21.7 million, compared to revenue of $20.9 million in the second quarter of 2024

Realized a $2.4 million year-to-date total gain from an investment in an equity security, which Siebert acquired in connection with a private placement from a private U.S. company. The transition from a $9.2 million unrealized gain in the first quarter of 2025 to a $6.8 million loss in the second quarter of 2025 impacted the results of the first and second quarter of 2025.

Adjusted Operating Income** was $1.0 million, compared to operating income of $5.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to the additional investment in new personnel related to technology initiatives and expansion into new business lines such as investment banking and servicing active trader customers.

Stock borrow/stock loan revenue was $7.5 million, compared to $4.7 million in the second quarter of 2024, reflecting meaningful growth in this business line

Second Quarter 2025 and Recent Business Highlights

Added to the Russell 2000 Index, enhancing visibility with institutional investors

Invested $2.0 million in IQvestment Holdings (“FusionIQ”), a cloud‑native digital wealth management platform

Gebbia Media (a subsidiary of Siebert) acquired Big Machine Rock, expanding Siebert’s presence in the music industry

Launched Gebbia Media’s Sports Division, providing holistic financial, tax, brand, wealth advisory services and financial literacy to elite athletes

Introduced “Tactical Wealth” podcast through Gebbia Media, featuring military and veteran financial success stories, strengthening the bond with the military and veteran community.

Rolled out the “Generation Wealth” marketing campaign via Gebbia Media to engage Generation Z investors with influencer‑driven, AI‑enhanced content

Management Commentary*

“The second quarter reflected continued progress across our strategic initiatives, as we strengthened our long‑term growth platform with investments in technology and digital wealth management, and expanded our reach through new media, sports, and entertainment offerings,” said John J. Gebbia, Chairman and CEO of Siebert. “While our financial results for the quarter were impacted by the quarterly loss on our equity investment following the IPO of the underlying company, we generated a total gain of $2.4 million on this investment year‑to‑date. We remain focused on executing our growth strategy, enhancing client experiences, and positioning Siebert to capitalize on opportunities in emerging markets and digital finance.”

Andrew Reich, CFO of Siebert, added: “The timing of the recording of the year-to-date $2.4 million gain from our equity investments resulted in our second quarter revenue and operating income being lower. We continue to invest in new personnel related to technology initiatives and expansion into new business lines such as investment banking and servicing active trader customers. We also advanced our strategic initiatives with the $2.0 million investment in FusionIQ and the acquisition of Big Machine Rock, reinforcing our commitment to long‑term growth and diversification. We believe these actions strengthen our foundation for sustainable performance and shareholder value creation.”

*Refer to Siebert’s 2025 Q2 10-Q, Item 2. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for further detail about the results of the quarter, including the investment in equity security.

**Adjusted revenue and operating income excludes the impact from the investment in equity security.

Notice to Investors

This communication is provided for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or elsewhere.

About Siebert Financial Corp.

Siebert is a diversified financial services company and has been a member of the NYSE since 1967 when Muriel Siebert became the first woman to own a seat on the NYSE and the first to head one of its member firms.

Siebert operates through its subsidiaries Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC, Siebert AdvisorNXT, LLC, Park Wilshire Companies, Inc., RISE Financial Services, LLC, Siebert Technologies, LLC, StockCross Digital Solutions, Ltd, and Gebbia Media LLC. Through these entities, Siebert provides a full range of brokerage and financial advisory services including securities brokerage, investment advisory and insurance offerings, securities lending, and corporate stock plan administration solutions. Gebbia Media LLC provides entertainment, media production, and sports management services and provides in-house marketing and advertising services for Siebert. For over 55 years, Siebert has been a company that values its clients, shareholders, and employees. More information is available at www.siebert.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “may,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “project,” “intend” and similar words or expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements, which reflect beliefs, objectives, and expectations as of the date hereof, are based on the best judgment of management of Siebert. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, including, without limitation, the following: economic, social and political conditions, global economic downturns, including those resulting from extraordinary events; changes and volatility in tariffs and trade policies; securities industry risks; interest rate risks; liquidity risks; credit risk with clients and counterparties; risk of liability for errors in clearing functions; systemic risk; systems failures, delays and capacity constraints; network security risks; competition; reliance on external service providers; new laws and regulations affecting Siebert’s business; net capital requirements; extensive regulation, regulatory uncertainties and legal matters; failure to maintain relationships with employees, customers, business partners or governmental entities; the inability to achieve synergies or to implement integration plans; and other consequences associated with risks and uncertainties detailed in Part I, Item 1A – Risk Factors of Siebert’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and Siebert’s filings with the SEC.

Siebert cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive, and new factors may emerge, or changes to the foregoing factors may occur, that could impact its business. Siebert undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by the federal securities laws.

