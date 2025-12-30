Specialty Products Distributor Transforms Their B2B Search Experience With Bridgeline’s AI-Powered HawkSearch Platform

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announced today that a leading U.S.-based distributor of specialty lighting products and power solutions using Commerce, Inc as their eCommerce platform has gone live with HawkSearch.

The distributor manages an extensive catalog of more than one million hard-to-find and specialty products spanning commercial, industrial, medical, aerospace, and consumer applications. By leveraging HawkSearch’s Smart Search, customers can search with images, concepts and questions, enhancing their ability to find items quickly and accurately. HawkSearch will improve the speed and efficiency of their customer’s online buying journey.

HawkSearch’s AI-driven search capabilities are designed to handle complex, high-volume catalogs while delivering relevant, intuitive results. The platform supports advanced filtering, precise product matching, and a streamlined purchasing experience, helping customers locate specialized components with confidence.

“Distributors with highly specialized catalogs require search technology that delivers speed, accuracy, and reliability at scale,” said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. “HawkSearch is built to meet these demands, enabling organizations to provide a seamless digital experience that supports customer satisfaction and online growth.”

