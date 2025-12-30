Irving Resources Updates Exploration Results and Announces Proposed Exploration Plans for the Yamagano Joint Venture, Kyushu, Japan

Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV)(OTCQX:IRVRF)(FSE:1IR) (“Irving” or the “Company“) is pleased to provide an update on: 1) assay results from drill hole 25SY-002A, 2) the completion of grid soil line sampling programs across the Yamagano project, and 3) the proposed drilling activities currently contemplated to be conducted in 2026.

25SY-002A Assay Results

Irving recently completed its fifth diamond drill hole at Yamagano East, 25SY-002A, drilled to a depth of 951.8 m at an azimuth of 357° and inclination of 66° (Figure 1). The collar of 25SY-002A is located approximately 1.07 km south of earlier drill hole, 25SY-001.

Two distinct high-resistivity bodies, located in the northern and southern parts of the project area, are evident in AMT data and have been the target of recent drilling (Figures 2 and 3). Drill hole 25SY-002A was designed to test the southern deep resistive feature which is spatially coincident with a northeast-southwest-trending zone of demagnetization. Previous drilling, targeting the northern resistive feature, returned geological indicators of mineralization. Drill hole 25SY-002A represents the first attempt to test the southern resistive target and is the deepest drill hole ever completed at Yamagano.

Hole 25SY-002A intersected multiple anomalous gold-bearing intervals associated with silicification and stockwork veining. Anomalous gold mineralization continues to depth culminating in the highest gold grade intersection in the hole, 2.11 g/t Au from 837.43 m to 838.33 m (Figure 4). Irving considers these results favourable because they indicate that the Yamagano epithermal gold system extends to depths of at least 450 m below those reached by historical mining operations.

Irving has also recently completed another drill hole, 25SY-003, located approximately 500 m south of 23SY-001 (Figure 1). Hole 25SY-003 was drilled to a depth of 900.30 m at an azimuth of 350° and inclination of 53°. This hole targeted the same resistive feature previously tested by drill holes 23SY-001 and 24SY-002 (see the Company’s news release dated May 5, 2025) but from the south so that the southern flank and deeper levels of this resistive body could be tested. Three notable zones of hydrothermal alteration characterized by silicification and veining were logged beginning at approximately 130 m, 300 m and 625 m downhole, respectively. Assaying of drill hole 25SY-003 is currently underway.

All samples discussed in this news release are ½ split sawn diamond core samples. Irving submitted samples to ALS Global, Brisbane, Australia, for analysis. Au and Ag were analyzed by fire assay with AA finish. Overlimit samples were assayed by fire assay with gravimetric finish. Multielements were analyzed by mass spectrometry following four-acid digestion. Irving routinely inserts standard and blank samples in assay batches submitted to the laboratory. Company staff are responsible for geologic logging and sampling of core. Au equivalent is calculated by adding Au to (Ag/80). Recovery of both Au and Ag is expected to be +95% as smelter flux. Results referred to in this news release are not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout the project.

Completion of Soil Sampling Program

From February through December 2025, Irving completed three phases of systematic soil sampling covering a total area of approximately 5.88 km² across the Yamagano project (Figure 5). These sampling programs were designed to elucidate both known and interpreted mineralized structures trending northeast-southwest to east-west and to support future drill target generation.

With the completion of the Phase III soil program in mid-December 2025, a combined total of 673 soil samples and 57 surface rock samples (excluding QAQC samples) were collected. Assay results from surface rock float samples collected during the Phase I and Phase II soil programs returned a peak value of 86.8 g/t Au and 43.4 g/t Ag from a quartz vein sample (Figure 6).

Phase I soil assay results have already yielded multiple samples returning values greater than 1,000 ppb Au (>1 g/t Au), with the highest value of 7,940 ppb Au (7.94 g/t Au) and 5.2 g/t Ag, located approximately 500 m southwest of the historical Yamagano mine workings. Elevated concentrations of Au, Ag, and As were detected proximal to historical mining areas with several anomalous trends extending eastward. In addition, anomalous Hg and Sb values exhibit similar spatial patterns while also extending in a southward and southwestward direction from the historical mine workings.

All 32 soil lines from the Phase I, Phase II, and Phase III programs were spaced 200 m apart, with sample intervals of 50 m (Figure 5). Conventional “B horizon”* soil sampling techniques were employed during Phase I, while Deep Sensing Geochemistry (“DSG“) soil sampling was applied during Phases II and III. DSG is a relatively new technique developed by Newmont Corporation designed to detect mineralization concealed beneath pre- or post-mineral cover sequences.

Phase Soil Samples Laboratory Rock Samples Laboratory Phase I 198 ALS Global (Brisbane) 32 ALS Global (Perth) Phase II 157 Newmont Laboratory (Denver) 7 ALS Global (Perth) Phase III 316 Newmont Laboratory (Denver) 18 ALS Global (Perth) Total 671 57

Sample counts exclude QAQC materials.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control (“QAQC“) procedures included the insertion of certified reference materials (Oreas™) and blank limestone samples at every 20th sample for Phase I soils. For Phase II and Phase III DSG soils, duplicate samples were collected at every 20th location. Blanks and standards were also routinely inserted into the rock sample batches.

*Bradshaw, P. M. D. (1983) The application of soil sampling to geochemical exploration. Journal of Geochemical Exploration, 19, 23-45.

Proposed Future Exploration Plans

In connection with the option agreement executed between Irving and Shimadzu Ltd.**, there is potential for drilling within the Yamagano MR held by Shimadzu (Figure 7). Preparations are now underway to look to potentially commence drilling on the Yamagano MR in 2026. A draft Master Plan, required for the implementation of drilling activities, is currently being prepared.

The approximately 400-year history of gold production at the Yamagano Mine has taken place entirely within the Yamagano MR. More than 50 mineralized veins have been identified within the lease area***. Only a limited number of these veins have been systematically developed. In the northern part of the broader Yamagano vein system, little formal mining has been conducted. Recent soil sampling by Irving identified high-grade gold float in proximity to projections of veins in this area (Figure 6).

Furthermore, approximately one-third of the central eastern portion of the Yamagano MR is extensively covered by Hokusatsu Younger Andesite, a post-mineral sequence of volcanic rocks. According to Shimadzu Ltd., very little drilling has been undertaken in this area to date suggesting untested exploration potential may be present in this area.

Yamagano JV is a joint venture between Newmont Overseas Exploration Limited (“Newmont“), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newmont Corporation, Sumitomo Corporation (“Sumitomo“) and Irving. The initial interests of the parties in the joint venture are Newmont, 60%, Sumitomo, 12.5%, and Irving, 27.5%.

**Irving Resources Press Release, September 28, 2020

***Takashima, K. and Takase, H. (1951) Survey report of the Yamagano gold-silver deposit, Kagoshima. Bulletin of the Geological Survey of Japan, pp. 479-486.

Quinton Hennigh (Ph.D., P.Geo.) is the qualified person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release. Dr. Hennigh is a technical advisor and a director of Irving and has verified the data disclosed including sampling, through review of photographs of core prior to and after sawing and sampling, and analytical, through review of standard and blank analyses.

Figure 1. Satellite image plan view of the targeted area at East Yamagano showing traces of drill holes and mineralized interval intercepts of Au grade.

Figure 2. AMT resistivity horizontal profile (-400 m elevation) showing plan view of the same targeted area of Figure 1 at East Yamagano. Drill hole traces have been super-imposed with assay Au (gpt) results. Note that assay results 25SY-003 are pending. Note white line north-south represents the vertical cross-section shown in figure 3.

Figure 3. AMT resistivity cross-section profile showing 50m-width slice north-south along line represented in figure 2.

Figure 4. Geologic profile with traces of 25SY-002A, 24SY-001 and 25SY-001 drill. Assay results (Au g/t) have been super-imposed with labels listing significant intercepts encountered in 25SY-002A.

Figure 5 Location map showing systematic soil points from the Yamagano Phase I, Phase II and Phase III soil Programs. The location of anomalous surface rock samples is also shown.

Figure 6 High grade quartz vein float, competent, open spaced cavities with strong silica/qtz-pyrite-clay. Fine-grained disseminated and clustered pyrite.

Figure 7 Location of Shimadzu Mining Right (brown polygon), Irving’s Exploration Right (blue polygon), known auriferous veins, old tunnels and lithologies of Pre/Syn/Post gold mineralization (dot: pre/syn mineral andesite and lacustrine sediments; green: post mineral andesite and tuff; hatch: ash flow tuff younger than 0.3Ma)

