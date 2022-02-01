Speakers and Award Recipients Announced for Dotmount Communications’ AIDCA 2023 Summit

Abuja, Nigeria–(Newsfile Corp. – August 21, 2023) – According to the organizers, Dotmount Communications, the event is slated for the 26th and 27th of October 2023, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja Nigeria.

Saudi Aramco and Public Investment Fund will participate in an Energy conference in Abuja, expected to draw major businesses and investment firms, as the kingdom continues to pursue stronger economic, energy and political ties oversea.

Saudi wealth fund boss Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Prince Artur Eze, Aliko Dangote, others are among the participants.

Background: The African Industrial and Development Conference and Awards, themed Energy and Sustainable Development in Africa, it will feature networking events as well as panels and discussions.

The main Keynote speaker is Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan, governor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reportedly the sixth- largest fund in the world, with more than $625 billion in assets and investments around the world. He is also the Chairman of Saudi Aramco and Chair of Newcastle United Football Club of England.

This highly anticipated event will feature distinguished speakers and panelists who will provide invaluable insights into critical sectors of the economy.

Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan will deliver the keynote address on Raising Growth and Investment in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Additionally, the Executive Chairman of Dubai Multi Commodities Center, Ahmed bin Sulayem will share his opinions on the Role of Free Trade in Sustainable Development. While the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will speak on Sustainable Development as the Bedrock of Africa’s Economic Growth.

Further discussions will be centered around three panels, each representing a different sector of the economy, and led by industry experts and thought leaders, including representatives from the power sector, oil & gas sector, and finance sector.

Each panel will engage in robust discussions on the challenges, opportunities, and strategies relevant to their respective sectors.

Other speakers include Mele Kolo Kyari, Group Chief executive officer (GCEO) of the state owned Nigerian National Petroleum company limited, Executive Chairman of the Nigeria’s Federal Inland Revenue Service, Muhammad Nami, Hamid Joda, Founder and Managing Director of Tajbank, Alvaro Lario, President of the International Fund of Agricultural Development (IFAD), Hassan Imam, an Executive Director of Fidelity Bank amongst others.

Organizers are expecting more than 1,000 attendees, according to a press release.

Notable participants and award recipients include Prince Arthur Eze, a Nigerian businessman who is CEO of Atlas Oranto Petroleum, the largest privately-owned petroleum exploration and production company in Nigeria. His Royal Highness Nasiru Ado Bayero, Emir of Bichi, His Royal Majesty King Alfred Diete-Spiff, Amanyanabo of Twon-Brass, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman BUA Group, Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations amongst others.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be the special guest of honour; while Aliko Dangote, president of Dangote Group of Companies and former vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar a special guest.

In addition to the insightful discussions, the event will provide excellent networking opportunities, allowing attendees to connect with industry peers and explore potential collaborations.

This summit represents a unique opportunity to gather and engage with prominent figures and industry experts, fostering collaboration and envisioning the future of key sectors in the African economy.

