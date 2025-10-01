Southwire’s Huntersville Plant Recognized for the Eighth Consecutive Year With Air Compliance Excellence (ACE) Award

Southwire’s Huntersville, NC Plant, has again been recognized for its efforts in achieving compliance with air quality permits by receiving the annual Air Compliance Excellence (ACE) Award. This is the eighth consecutive year the Huntersville Plant has received this award and the eleventh time overall.

The Mecklenburg County Air Quality ACE Awards began in 2014 to promote local industries’ efforts to comply with air quality permits within the county, thereby helping to reduce pollution and improve local air quality.

“Receiving the ACE award for the eighth consecutive year is a testament to the unwavering commitment by the Huntersville team to be good stewards of the environment as well as a good neighbor,” said Nick Iknayan, Huntersville Plant Manager. “This award highlights the importance of our continuous efforts to maintain high standards and deliver exceptional results on behalf of the company. We are honored to once again be recognized and will continue to meet or exceed the expectations of the program.”

To be eligible for the award, facilities are required to meet all terms of their air quality permit for an entire year. This includes submitting reports, notifications, fee payments, emission testing and annual inspection with no violations of nuisance, dust or odor complaints of the site.

“This achievement is a testament to the dedication and discipline of every team member who consistently follows environmental protocols and upholds our commitment to clean air,” said Jamie McGrath, EHS Manager at the Huntersville Plant. “Attention to detail and adherence to compliance standards make this recognition possible. This hard work not only protects our community but also sets a high standard of excellence at Southwire’s Huntersville Plant.”

To learn more about Southwire’s commitment to sustainability, visit www.southwire.com/sustainability.

