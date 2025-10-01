Guanajuato Silver Announces $30 Million Bought Deal Public Offering

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW.

Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (the “Company” or “GSilver“) (TSXV:GSVR) a growing Mexican-based precious metals producer, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Red Cloud Securities Inc., as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners (collectively, the “Underwriters“), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a “bought deal” basis, 60,000,000 units of the Company (the “Units“), at a price of $0.50 per Unit (the “Offering Price“) for gross proceeds of $30,000,000 (the “Underwritten Offering“).

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share“) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a “Warrant“). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share of the Company at a price of $0.65 for a period of 36 months following the Closing Date (as defined herein).

The Company will grant the Underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 9,000,000 Units (the “Underwriter Option Units” and together with the Units, the “Offered Securities“) to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes at a price of $0.50 per Underwriter Option Unit for additional gross proceeds of up to $4,500,000 (the “Underwriter Option” and together with the Underwritten Offering, the “Offering“), exercisable in whole or in part, at any time on or prior to the date that is 30 days following the Closing Date (as defined herein).

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for sustaining and development capital for the Company’s four operating mines in Mexico, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Units will be offered by way of a prospectus supplement (the “Prospectus Supplement“) to the Company’s short form base shelf prospectus dated August 21, 2024 (the “Base Shelf Prospectus“) to purchasers in each of the provinces and territories of Canada (other than Québec) and may also be offered by way of private placement in the United States and such other jurisdictions as agreed between the parties.

The Offering is expected to close on or about October 9, 2025 (the “Closing Date“) and is subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV“).

GSilver is a precious metals producer engaged in reactivating past producing silver and gold mines in central Mexico. The Company produces silver and gold concentrates from the El Cubo Mine, Valenciana Mines Complex, and the San Ignacio Mine; all three mines are located within the state of Guanajuato, which has an established 480-year mining history. Additionally, the Company produces silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates from the Topia mine in northwestern Durango. With four operating mines and three processing facilities, Guanajuato Silver is one of the fastest growing silver producers in Mexico.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, which relate to future events or future performance including, but not limited to, filing of the Prospectus Supplement; receipt of all regulatory approvals in connection with the Offering; the completion of the Offering and the proposed use of the net proceeds therefrom; GSilver’s growth; and GSilver’s status as one of the fasting growing silver mining Company in Mexico.

Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to and assumptions made by the Company; which assumptions, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include: that all regulatory approvals are received for the Offering, including TSXV approval; no events occur that would allow the Underwriters to terminate the Offering; the potential quantity, grade and metal content of the mineralized material at El Cubo and San Ignacio, the geotechnical and metallurgical characteristics of such material conforming to sampled results and metallurgical performance; available tonnage of mineralized material to be mined and processed; resource grades and recoveries; assumptions and discount rates being appropriately applied to production estimates; prices for silver, gold and other metals remaining as estimated; currency exchange rates remaining as estimated; availability of funds for the Company’s projects and to satisfy current liabilities and obligations including debt repayments; capital, decommissioning and reclamation estimates; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation) and inflation rates remaining as estimated; no labour-related disruptions; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled construction and production; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals are received in a timely manner; and the ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements and information are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results, level of activity, production levels, performance or achievements of GSilver to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, failure to receive regulatory approvals for the Offering, including TSXV approval, events occur that would allow the Underwriters to terminate the Offering, market conditions, availability of financing, currency rate fluctuations, high inflation and interest rates, geopolitical conflicts including wars, actual results of exploration, development and production activities, actual grades and recoveries of silver, gold and other metals from the Company’s existing mines including El Cubo, Pinguico, San Ignacio, VMC and Topia, availability of third party mineralized material for processing, unanticipated geological or structural formations and characteristics, environmental risks, future prices of gold, silver and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, equipment or personnel delays, delays in obtaining governmental or regulatory approvals and permits, inadequate insurance, and other risks in the mining industry. There are no assurances that GSilver will be able to continue to increase production, tonnage milled and recoveries rates, improve grades and reduce costs at El Cubo, Pinguico, San Ignacio, VMC and/or Topia to process mineralized materials to produce silver, gold and other concentrates in the amounts, grades, recoveries, costs and timetable anticipated. In addition, GSilver’s decision to process mineralized material from El Cubo, Pinguico, San Ignacio, VMC and Topia is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and therefore is subject to increased uncertainty and risk of failure, both economically and technically. Mineral resources and mineralized material that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability, are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them, and may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, socio-political, marketing, and other relevant issues. There are no assurances that the Company’s projected grades of gold and silver at El Cubo and San Ignacio and the anticipated level of production therefrom will be realized. In addition, there are no assurances that the Company will meet its production forecasts or generate the anticipated cash flows from operations to satisfy its scheduled debt payments or other liabilities when due or meet financial covenants to which the Company is subject or to fund its exploration programs and corporate initiatives as planned. There is also uncertainty about impact of any future global pandemic, ongoing global conflicts, elevated inflation and interest rates and the impact they will have on the Company’s operations, supply chains, ability to access mining projects or procure equipment, contractors and other personnel on a timely basis or at all and economic activity in general. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. All forward-looking statements and information made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca including the Company’s most recently filed annual information form. These forward-looking statements and information are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by law.

