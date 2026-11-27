Southwest Heritage Bank, together with the bank’s parent company, Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCID:BCTF), today announced a definitive agreement for Peak Credit Union (“Peak”) to acquire Southwest Heritage Bank. Under the agreement, Peak would acquire substantially all of Southwest Heritage Bank’s assets and assume substantially all of its liabilities in an all-cash transaction.

The transaction was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of Peak Credit Union, Southwest Heritage Bank, and Bancorp 34, Inc. The acquisition is subject to customary regulatory and stockholder approvals and is expected to be completed in the second half of 2027. Following completion of the transaction, Southwest Heritage Bank and Bancorp 34, Inc. will dissolve and the remaining assets will be distributed to the stockholders of Bancorp 34, Inc. Subject to the terms of the agreement, stockholders are expected to receive an estimated $20.67 to $22.18 per share for an aggregate transaction value of $ 159 million to $171 million.

Peak intends to retain members of Southwest Heritage Bank’s executive leadership team in senior roles within the combined organization, drawing on their expertise and experience to guide a successful integration and contribute to the credit union’s long-term growth and strategic direction. In particular, Southwest Heritage Bank President Paul Tees will be responsible for leading commercial banking across the combined organization, bringing the bank’s commercial lending expertise and local-market-led, relationship focused approach to Peak’s broader network.

Peak also intends to retain all Southwest Heritage Bank employees immediately upon closing, subject to ordinary business and individual circumstances, to ensure continuity of service and the successful integration of the organizations’ systems and processes.

Until the transaction closes, both organizations will continue to operate independently, and there is nothing customers or members need to do.

D.A. Davidson & Co. served as financial advisor and Otteson Shapiro LLP served as legal counsel to Bancorp 34, Inc. and Southwest Heritage Bank. McQueen Financial Advisors served as financial advisor and Luse Gorman, PC served as legal counsel to Peak Credit Union.

Investor Contact: Kevin Vaughn, CFO, 623-334-6064. BCTF@swhb.com

About Bancorp 34, Inc.

Bancorp 34, Inc. is the holding company for Southwest Heritage Bank. The bank’s headquarters are located at 8777 East Hartford Drive, Suite 100, Scottsdale, Arizona 85255. In addition, the bank operates seven full-service community bank branches, two in Maricopa County, Arizona, in the cities of Scottsdale and Gilbert; three in Pima County, Arizona, in the cities of Tucson and Green Valley; one branch in Otero County, New Mexico in the city of Alamogordo; and one branch in Dona Ana County New Mexico, in the city of Las Cruces.

About Peak Credit Union

About Peak Credit Union: Peak Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative serving more than 250,000 members through 35 branches across Washington and Oregon and digital banking services. Formed from the combination of TwinStar Credit Union and Northwest Community Credit Union, Peak brings a longstanding commitment to financial education, accessible financial services and community well-being. Through the PeakCU Foundation, Peak supports local initiatives including classroom grants, scholarships and financial education. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Opportunity. Learn more at peakcu.org.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, among other things, certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which may include, without limitation, statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “projects,” “outlook” or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current belief and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the parties’ control). Although Bancorp 34, Inc., Southwest Heritage Bank and Peak believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by any party or any other person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the parties will be achieved. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to any party or any person acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The parties do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by applicable law.

Additional Information

Bancorp 34, Inc. will provide its stockholders with a proxy statement and other proxy solicitation materials with respect to the proposed transaction. Bancorp 34, Inc.’s stockholders are urged to read the proxy statement and other proxy solicitation materials and any amendments or supplements to those documents because they will contain important information which should be considered before making any voting decision regarding the proposed transaction.

SOURCE: Southwest Heritage Bank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire