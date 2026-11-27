Ranchero Gold Corp. (“Ranchero” or the “Company“) (TSX.V:RNCH) announces that Smythe LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants (the “Former Auditor“), has resigned as auditor of the Company effective November 24, 2026, and that the Board of Directors has appointed Truster Zweig Raithatha LLP (“TZR“), as successor auditor effective the same date. TZR will hold office until the close of the Company’s next annual meeting of shareholders, at which shareholders will be asked to approve its appointment.

The change was considered by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board. There were no modified opinions in the Former Auditor’s reports for the financial years ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2025, and there have been no “reportable events” as defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI 51-102“). The Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the response letters of the Former Auditor and TZR, will be filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) in accordance with NI 51-102.

The Company thanks Smythe LLP for its services and looks forward to working with TZR.

Sandspit Option Amendment

Ranchero has also amended its option agreement dated February 28, 2025 with Homegold Resources Ltd. and Johan Thom Shearer for the Sandspit Gold Project on Moresby Island, Haida Gwaii, British Columbia. The final $100,000 option payment, previously due by February 28, 2027, has been restructured as $6,000 due by that date and $100,000 due by February 28, 2028, extending the option period by twelve months. Total cash consideration is now $118,000, of which $12,000 has been paid. The amendment also updates the claim schedule: the property comprises five mineral claims totaling 166 hectares, compared with the 398 hectares previously reported, following a reduction in the area of tenure 1120426. All other terms are unchanged.

Grant of Restricted Share Units

The Company also announces that it has granted 4,150,000 restricted share units (“RSUs“) to certain directors and officers of the Company under its Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. The RSUs vest twelve (12) months from the date of grant and, once vested, will be settled in common shares of the Company, subject to the terms and conditions of the Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

Martyn Buttenshaw, a director of the Company and a “qualified person” under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

About Ranchero Gold

Ranchero is an exploration and development company currently focused on early-stage gold exploration. Ranchero has the option to earn a 100% interest in the Sandspit gold project, consisting of five mineral claims totalling 166 hectares, situated immediately south of Sandspit, Haida Gwaii, off the coast of British Columbia, Canada. The Company continues to look for additional projects to add to its portfolio.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company:

Jesus Noriega

Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact:

Jesus Noriega

Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director

+52 1 (662) 437 8520

info@rancherogold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate” “plans”, “estimates” or “intends” or stating that certain actions, events or results ” may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved), or that are not statements of historical fact, may be “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding shareholder approval of the auditor appointment, the filing of the auditors’ response letters, payments under the amended option agreement, the potential exercise of the option and the vesting of the RSUs.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to materially differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: risks related to regulatory approval, including: risks inherent in exploration activities; the impact of exploration competition; unexpected geological conditions; changes in government regulations and policies, including trade laws and policies; failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations; the ability to raise funds through private or public equity financings; environmental and safety risks including increased regulatory burdens; weather and other natural phenomena; and other exploration, development, operating, financial market and regulatory risks. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Ranchero Gold Corp.

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