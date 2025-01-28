Sorenson Acquires OmniBridge and Hand Talk to Develop Automated Sign Language Translation Capabilities

Combination of market-leading AI-driven sign language recognition and generation will transform options and services available to Deaf and hard-of-hearing people

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sorenson, the no. 1 global provider of communications solutions for the Deaf and hard-of-hearing and one of the largest language translation companies, today announced the acquisition of OmniBridge, an Intel internal venture, and Hand Talk, a leader in AI/machine-learning (ML)-based sign language translation, to accelerate company innovation in AI-driven automated sign language translation.

“OmniBridge is an AI-driven sign language translation technology that enables bi-directional, real-time conversations between people who use American Sign Language (ASL) and those who speak English, and Hand Talk is a pioneer in using AI and ML to generate automated sign language translations through digital avatars,” said Paget L. Alves, CEO of Sorenson. “Together, these acquisitions provide Sorenson with complementary capabilities and qualified teams to continue our work in building innovative, AI-driven products that fill critical communications gaps for our customers.”

“As a Deaf person and co-founder of OmniBridge, I know the importance of bridging the gap between signed and spoken language,” said Adam Munder, General Manager of OmniBridge. “OmniBridge uses the power of AI-driven machine-learning technology to create more inclusive experiences where conversations can be fully understood regardless of the person’s hearing abilities, particularly in situations or locations where access to interpreters is not possible.”

“The joining of Hand Talk and Sorenson blends cutting-edge technology and tremendous industry experience,” said Ronaldo Tenorio, CEO of Hand Talk. “Our coming together creates important options in removing communication barriers for the world’s Deaf community.”

Sorenson is uniquely positioned to further develop this technology. To effectively develop automated sign language translation, it is imperative to understand how to complement the interpreter’s role in serving the Deaf community. Sorenson is the leading provider of Video Relay Services (VRS) and the largest private employer of sign language interpreters. “We are committed to the essential role of human interpretation and will continue to invest in our interpreters,” said Alves.

New AI language technologies hold the possibility of dramatically impacting how businesses operate, offering opportunities to enhance customer and employee experiences, drive efficiencies and scale in ways previously unimaginable.

