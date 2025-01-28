New Sorenson CEO Outlines 2025 Growth Strategy

Expand product portfolio for Deaf people, diversify through one-to-many language translation services, invest in AI-driven technology for automated sign language translation

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sorenson, the no. 1 global provider of communications solutions for the Deaf and hard-of-hearing and one of the largest language translation companies, today announced the company’s growth strategy for 2025. Paget L. Alves, who was named CEO in December 2024, summarized the company’s top three growth strategies: 1) expand Sorenson’s product portfolio for the Deaf and hard-of-hearing 2) diversify its business to deliver one-to-many language translation services and 3) invest in AI-driven technology to develop automated sign language translation.

“In keeping with our long history of introducing transformative technology, today, through the acquisitions of OmniBridge and Hand Talk, we are combining two elements of the AI-technology puzzle required to make automated sign language translation a reality,” said Alves. “We will fill a significant gap for Deaf people by giving them access to tools and applications that enable them to communicate no matter the time of day or location. Simultaneously, we are diversifying our translation services portfolio by offering one-to-many language services that can instantly translate a single speaker into many languages to enable multi-lingual and multi-national demand from corporations, universities, conferences and large gatherings.”

These investments strengthen Sorenson’s position as the no. 1 communications solutions provider to the Deaf and hard-of-hearing, while establishing the company as a leader in both AI-driven automated sign language and innovative language translation technology.

Like all people, the Deaf community requires access to real-time communications 24/7. Sorenson is the leading provider of Video Relay Services (VRS) for the Deaf and the largest private employer of sign language interpreters. Sorenson’s mission in the provision of VRS is to create true functional equivalence for Deaf and hard-of-hearing communities when it comes to communications. The logistical and economic realities of providing these services 24/7 and in all life circumstances creates limitations. Accordingly, Sorenson’s goal in leveraging AI-driven technology is to bridge those limitations to drive true functional equivalence for users of its services at all hours, times and locations.

“As a Deaf person and senior executive at Sorenson, I see firsthand the unprecedented opportunities to advance the services we deliver to our communities,” said Wendy Adams, Chief Relationship Officer at Sorenson. “Our Deaf and hard-of-hearing customers, employees and partners provide essential feedback that helps us to constantly evolve by addressing the issues they are facing. Our community faces several unmet needs ranging from emergencies when VRS is unavailable to downtime in between live interpreter access. These next-generation AI investments address the economic impossibilities of providing live interpreter services 24-hours a day and will improve our customers’ quality of life and their communications experience.”

A major focus for Alves is to continue a long-established track record in which Sorenson is a preferred employer that sets the standard for the communications industry. Sorenson is the largest private employer of sign language interpreters and a significant employer of Deaf professionals and the Children of Deaf Adults (coda). The company continually invests in the tools and platforms that enable its sign language interpreters to harness technology advances to generate ease and efficiency in a very demanding professional environment.

Since its founding, Sorenson has been dedicated to the Deaf and hard-of-hearing communities. The company has an extensive track record of investing in new technologies to ensure that there is no technology divide for its customers. The VRS industry was enabled by Sorenson’s invention of the videophone. Sorenson will continue its tradition of responsible development of innovative products and services. The company is committed to leveraging AI-driven technologies that responsibly serve its customers, employees and lead in the market.

