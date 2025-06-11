Sony Music Labels Acquires Full Rights of Globally Beloved “Spookiz” and Launches Character Business

― Leveraging Expertise Cultivated in the Music Business to Create New Value ―

TOKYO, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sony Music Labels Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Representative Director & President: Manabu Tsujino, hereinafter referred to as “Sony Music Labels”) has acquired full rights to globally beloved content “Spookiz.” This marks the first time that Sony Music Labels, which primarily focuses on music recording business, has come to acquire animated character content.

“Spookiz” primarily features 1~3 minutes short non-verbal animations and has garnered a global fanbase in the United States, in Asia (e.g., Philippines, Singapore, India, Japan), in Latin America (e.g., Brazil and Mexico), and in Europe (e.g., United Kingdom). Currently, the official YouTube channel has around 6.1 million subscribers.

This year, Sony Music Labels will produce new “Spookiz” animations and launch a new season, while also developing and introducing new characters. Additionally, there will be a focus on creating content that incorporates music to reach and engage with an even wider age group.

Sony Music Labels will leverage its expertise cultivated in the music business to create content filled with originality and conduct innovative marketing to further enhance global reach.

Stay tuned for exciting new developments in the world of “Spookiz.”

• Overview on “Spookiz”

Synopsis:

At an elementary school in the middle of the night, these adorable and wacky monsters come to life!

[Spooky + Kids = Spookiz]

Cula – boastful and mischievous yet lovable Dracula

Frankie – kindhearted Frankenstein obsessed with food

Kebbi – energetic and carefree but unpredictable Goblin

Kongkong – slightly devious but cute Chinese Ghost

Zizi – charming and bright Zombie with a smell

Each of the five monsters has their own unique personality.

Their colors and shapes as well as personalities are all different.

The showtime for these adorable monsters starts now!

Content Introduction:

Sony Music Labels will be working with Keyring Co., Ltd., a South Korea based animation studio renowned for its creative prowess and production capabilities. “Spookiz” is an animated character content that primarily features short non-verbal animations. The official YouTube channel, which is the main content distribution platform, has around 6.1 million subscribers (currently as of June 12) and over 3.1 billion total views (currently as of June 12).

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@spookiz

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spookizworld/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@spookizworld

X: https://x.com/Spookiz_world

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/spookizworld

Official Homepage: https://spookizworld.com/

• Comments from Sony Music Labels, Representative Director & President: Tsujino Manabu

Sony Music Labels is embarking on a new challenge.

As a record company, Sony Music Labels has acquired the globally beloved “Spookiz.”

Building on the expertise cultivated in the music business and with the support of creators and partners, Sony Music Labels will aim to transform these monsters into stars, much like the way artists are developed. The characters will engage in even more heartfelt activities through animation, music, and other mediums. So please stay tuned for the exciting developments ahead.

• Usage of Visuals in Publication

Please include the following credit / copyright in publications using the included visuals.

©Sony Music Labels Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sony-music-labels-acquires-full-rights-of-globally-beloved-spookiz-and-launches-character-business-302479484.html

SOURCE Sony Music Labels Inc.