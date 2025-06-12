Atlas Creative, Peyo Company and Paramount Game Studios launch a Smurfs game on Roblox

NEW YORK, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Smurfs are joining the growing list of iconic franchises launching games on Roblox. Smurfs Grow A Village, found only on Roblox, is an immersive and innovative take on the beloved Smurfs universe.

This isn’t your typical tycoon game. Smurfs Grow A Village introduces players to the “do-it-yourself” genre, offering complete freedom and creative control. Build, customize, and design your dream Smurfs Village however you like.

The journey begins with the Smurfs welcoming you to their vibrant world, asking for your help to breathe life back into their village. With a simple farm plot and a few Smurfs, players can farm, mine, log, and explore — all to expand their village into the thriving, bustling village of their smurfy dreams.

Whether you’re exploring lush landscapes, gathering resources, or unlocking new ways to personalize your village, the possibilities are endless. Smurfs Grow A Village is a delightful adventure where creativity meets classic charm — because every Smurf village starts with a little blue inspiration!

The Smurfs franchise first captured hearts as a comic series in the 1950s before expanding into a global entertainment phenomenon with animated TV shows, blockbuster movies, and fan-beloved merchandise.

“We’re thrilled to bring The Smurfs into the dynamic and creative world of Roblox,” said Michael Herriger, CEO at Atlas Creative. “This game offers a unique opportunity to connect with fans old and new, inviting them to experience the magic of the Smurf Village in an entirely new way.”

This game marks the Smurfs’ debut on Roblox and comes as part of a broader effort by brand owner Peyo Company to connect with digital-first audiences through engaging and interactive experiences.

Smurfs Grow A Village is now available for free on Roblox via most platforms and devices.

About THE SMURFS™:

Blue and cute, standing only three apples high, the Smurfs value team spirit, loyalty, optimism, fun and respect for nature. They might be hard to tell apart at first, however, each Smurf has his or her own particularity. They live in a village full of mushroom-shaped houses, hidden in the heart of a magic forest where few people venture to go. Born in a comic book in 1958, Peyo’s little blue characters have been spreading happiness and entertaining kids and families for generations. The Smurfs animated series (2021) is airing worldwide on Nickelodeon, on local free-to-air channels and is available on Netflix and Paramount+. A new Smurfs movie produced and distributed by Paramount Animation and starring Rihanna as Smurfette has been recently announced with a July 18th, 2025 worldwide theatrical release.

About Peyo Company:

Peyo Company is an entertainment entity proudly promoting and perpetuating Peyo’s work and legacy of creating stories and experiences across the world.

Peyo Company is the brand name of IMPS and Lafig Belgium, the worldwide holders of The Smurfs’ rights.

The company was founded in Belgium by Peyo’s daughter, Véronique Culliford and regroups all commercial and creative activities linked to Peyo’s creations, among which Johan & Peewit, Benny Breakiron, and the beloved iconic blue characters, The Smurfs.

Pierre Culliford (aka Peyo) created everlasting worlds and timeless stories filled with adventure, humor, magic, and good universal values, reaching the heart of multiple generations of fans, and bringing glorious international success and recognition.

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by a diverse slate of consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products’ portfolio is based on content from platforms including Paramount+, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), cable networks (including MTV, Nickelodeon and Showtime), and Paramount Pictures. Additionally, the division operates Paramount Game Studios. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world’s most beloved, iconic franchises. To view our range of consumer products and Paramount branded apparel, visit ParamountShop.com.

About Atlas Creative

Atlas Creative is a leading game development studio. They create first-party content for major global brands. Atlas Creative prioritizes player-centricity and excellence in their projects. Atlas has partnered with leading Fortune 500 brands including Target, Hulu, Paramount, iHeartMedia, and the NBA.

