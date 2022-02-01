Sony Interactive Entertainment to Acquire Firewalk Studios from ProbablyMonsters Inc.

PlayStation Studios continues to invest in live service games and platform expansion with the addition of AAA multiplayer studio

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC (“SIE”) announced today it has entered into an agreement with ProbablyMonsters Inc. to acquire Firewalk Studios™, a studio of industry-leading creatives developing an original AAA multiplayer game for PlayStation®5 (PS5™) and PC. Firewalk will collaborate alongside world-class development teams, including Bungie and Haven Interactive Studios, to define a new generation of live service experiences for PlayStation gamers.

Based in Bellevue, WA, Firewalk was formed in 2018 as part of ProbablyMonsters, an independent AAA game company founded by CEO Harold Ryan (former CEO, President and Chairman at Bungie) that builds sustainable game teams focusing on original AAA games. Firewalk’s team of best-in-class developers, led by industry veterans Tony Hsu (Studio Head, previously GM and SVP of Destiny at Activision) and Ryan Ellis (Game Director, previously Creative Director at Bungie), have years of collective expertise on some of gaming’s most successful and impactful multiplayer titles. ProbablyMonsters and Firewalk announced an exclusive publishing partnership with SIE in April 2021 and now Firewalk will be the 20th studio to join PlayStation Studios.

“Firewalk Studios is led by a world-class team that is highly experienced and deeply passionate about creating exceptional multiplayer games that foster memorable shared experiences,” said Jim Ryan, President & CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment. “I’m confident the studio’s upcoming project will be a robust addition to PlayStation Studios’ portfolio, and its live service and technology expertise will be instrumental in helping grow PlayStation’s reach.”

“We’re thrilled to expand upon our collaborative relationship with Firewalk Studios and formally welcome the team to PlayStation Studios,” said Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. “We’ve had the privilege of working with ProbablyMonsters and Firewalk for several years and our teams share the same ambition to create meaningful experiences for gamers. Firewalk’s innovative approach to connected storytelling and its commitment to high-quality gameplay continues to exceed our expectations. I think fans will be very pleased when they see what Firewalk has in store for them.”

“We’ve assembled an amazing team at Firewalk Studios, built specifically to bring memorable multiplayer experiences to players around the world,” said Tony Hsu, Studio Head of Firewalk Studios. “SIE has supported our team’s vision from the beginning and with the incredible creative power of the PlayStation Studio ecosystem. This exciting next step will help us transform that vision into a reality.”

“ProbablyMonsters is incredibly proud of the team and the game we incubated and built over the past few years. Firewalk Studios joining PlayStation Studios is a brilliant move for the team, game, and future players,” said Harold Ryan, CEO and president of ProbablyMonsters. “Our goal at ProbablyMonsters is to find the best path to market for all of our games, and we couldn’t be happier for the Firewalk team.”

With nearly 150 employees and growing, Firewalk’s day-to-day operations post-acquisition will continue to be run by the studio’s management team in collaboration with PlayStation Studios External Development team. Terms of this transaction, including the acquisition cost, are not disclosed due to contractual commitments.

About Sony Interactive Entertainment

Recognized as a global leader in interactive and digital entertainment, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) is responsible for the PlayStation® brand and family of products and services. PlayStation has delivered innovation to the market since the launch of the original PlayStation in Japan in 1994. The PlayStation family of products and services include PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®VR2, PlayStation®VR, PlayStation™Store, PlayStation®Plus, and acclaimed PlayStation software titles from PlayStation Studios. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, SIE is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and has global functions in California, London and Tokyo.

About Firewalk Studios

Firewalk Studios™ is dedicated to creating unforgettable multiplayer experiences that capture the joy of playing together. As a subsidiary of ProbablyMonsters Inc. based in Bellevue, Washington, Firewalk is led by a team of seasoned developers who believe in the power of multiplayer and want to delight players with worlds that spark imagination and forge connection through immersive gameplay, artistry, and heartfelt characters. Their experienced leadership team has helped launch some of the biggest entertainment properties across games and film that have garnered millions of dedicated fans. Such titles include Call of Duty, Destiny, Apex Legends, Halo and others. For more information, visit firewalkstudios.com.

About ProbablyMonsters Inc.

ProbablyMonsters™, an independent AAA video game company, was founded in 2016 by former Bungie CEO and President, Harold Ryan. The company aims to change the way games are made by delivering industry-defining games within a healthy work culture. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company has a strong team of experienced, innovative game development leaders with a record of launching blockbuster projects. ProbablyMonsters’ mission is to unite, guide, and empower talent to redefine what it means to deliver exceptional games and excite players. The company is building and fostering the growth of multiple development teams including three that have been announced. Firewalk Studios™ is making an original multiplayer game that will be published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Cauldron™ is making an original adventure game, and Battle Barge™ is working on a co-op RPG. ProbablyMonsters has over 450 employees and continues to focus on growth, having closed a preferred Series A funding round of $250M in January 2022. For more information, visit probablymonsters.com.

“PlayStation” and “PS5” are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

