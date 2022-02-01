Backlight Honored with Multiple Awards at 2023 NAB Show

iconik, Zype and Wildmoka product lines win NAB Pilot, NAB Product of the Year, Next TV Best of Show, and Broadcasting + Cable Best of Show awards

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#WeAreBacklight–Global media and entertainment technology company, Backlight, announced that three of its product lines—iconik, Zype and Wildmoka—secured multiple honors at the 2023 NAB Show that took place this week in Las Vegas.

“We are incredibly grateful for the recognition that the judges have bestowed on our solutions and are energized by these wins to keep innovating,” said Ben Kaplan, CEO of Backlight. “The iconik, Zype and Wildmoka solutions are beloved by their customers and we are excited that their visibility and traction continues to increase in our industry. Backlight invests heavily to meet and stay ahead of our customers’ needs. These awards are recognition for what we have built and the potential that lies ahead.”

Zype Apps Creator Wins NAB Product of the Year and Next TV’s Best of Show

Backlight’s Zype Apps Creator solution was awarded an NAB Product of Year Award in the Streaming category and was also selected by Next TV as a Best of Show product for NAB 2023.

Zype Apps Creator is Backlight’s turnkey solution for media and entertainment companies looking to build and launch beautiful and performant enterprise-grade OTT apps across digital platforms, including web, mobile, smart TVs, connected devices, gaming consoles, and more. A no-code app-building platform, Zype Apps Creator allows content owners to own their customer relationships and control the customer experience through development of D2C owned and operated streaming applications. With Apps Creator’s no-code templates, content owners can focus on content creation and programming, streamline app productization, and grow their revenue through a variety of monetization models, instead of worrying about acquiring coding expertise.

This year’s win marks the fourth time in five years that a Backlight solution won a NAB Product of the Year Award. Last year, ftrack Review won a Product of the Year Award in the Remote Production category.

Wildmoka is Named Best of Show by Broadcasting + Cable

Backlight’s Wildmoka platform was named Best of Show at the 2023 NAB Show by Broadcasting + Cable. Wildmoka is a cloud-based, all-in-one solution of Clip Studio, Live Studio, and AI add-ons and more that allows for media production and distribution from live sources at speed and scale.

Wildmoka allows both operational and engineering broadcast teams to get the most value out of their live event content by enabling rapid cloud-based editing and distribution of digital media. With Wildmoka, Broadcasters have an efficient solution to adapt all their digital content to any platform, for any audience. With easy to use tools to quickly create clips, compose highlights, and edit streams from live sources, and the ability to push out the resulting content for distribution to global endpoints in the right formats, Wildmoka is a comprehensive solution for getting the most value out of live broadcasts in record time.

Iconik wins NAB PILOT Innovation Challenge

PILOT, the technology innovation initiative of the NAB, named Backlight’s flexible media asset management solution, iconik, one of three winners of the 2023 PILOT Innovation Challenge. The challenge specifically sought products that support broadcasters in the content creation process, including products designed to aid in newsgathering and crowdsourcing content.

Iconik is a cloud-native solution that is designed for users to share files from any storage, collaborate on video and other media, and enrich video and media with AI for high searchability. Iconik can scale to serve solo creators or large global teams with a level of flexibility and scalability unavailable in many MAM solutions. The platform enables users to manage their rich media assets—such as video, audio, imagery, etc.—as well as collaborate with review and approval tools, including time-based comments and annotations. Iconik has risen to the challenge by offering seamless media ingestion, enriched metadata, accessible archives, scalable media management that reacts to users’ needs and collaboration features that revolutionize the remote production process.

About Backlight

Backlight is a global media technology company that dramatically improves every stage of the video and entertainment content lifecycle, from creation through monetization. Backed by $200M in funding from PSG, Backlight has acquired six leading media software companies since launching in 2021. Video-forward organizations solve their mission-critical business and operational challenges by partnering with Backlight’s two divisions: Backlight Creative and Backlight Streaming. Backlight Creative provides award-winning software solutions for secure and efficient media management, production tracking and creative collaboration including iconik, ftrack, Gem and Celtx. Backlight Streaming provides cloud-based OTT video streaming, content management, media production, hyperdistribution, and monetization software, including Zype and Wildmoka, to world’s most innovative publishers and broadcasters. For more information visit backlight.co.

