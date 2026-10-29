Sony Electronics to Launch RIALTO 65 Camera Extension System, Expanding the VENICE 2 Camera to the 65mm Format

Enabling Image Expression in Ways That Only Large Format Makes Possible

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Sony Electronics will launch the RIALTO 65 Camera Extension System (CBK-6510XS) for the VENICE 2 CineAlta camera, expected to be available in the first half of 2027. Equipped with a 65mm image sensor with a 1.5:1 aspect ratio[1], RIALTO 65 expands VENICE 2 to the 65mm format[2].

Among the largest image sensors used in commercially available cinema cameras[3], RIALTO 65 incorporates a sensor measuring 53.75 mm wide by 35.83 mm high, with a diagonal of approximately 64.60 mm. Taking advantage of the wide imaging area approximately 2.2 times larger than that of a 35mm full-frame image sensor, the system richly renders the presence of people, the sense of distance between subject and background, and spatial depth. This makes it possible to naturally emphasize the main subject even within an expansive field of view and create image expression that draws audiences into the image.

RIALTO 65 supports two modes to provide great flexibility while shooting: Extension Mode, in which the camera head is separated from the VENICE 2 body, as well as Studio Mode, in which the camera head is attached directly to the body. The system accommodates shooting situations that have been difficult with conventional large camera systems, including shooting in confined spaces and handheld shooting.

In addition, users can take advantage of the many benefits of the well-known VENICE 2 system, such as color science, internal recording in 16-bit X-OCN, established operability, and existing workflows. This expands shooting possibilities into new areas of expression while allowing users to continue using their existing VENICE 2 systems.

“We’re excited to explore the 65mm visual format in ways never done before with the new RIALTO 65 extension system,” said Yang Cheng, Senior Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. “As we grow our lineup of extension systems that enhance freedom and flexibility, we look forward to showcasing our commitment to the scope and deep expression of large format filmmaking by providing our VENICE 2 customers with more sensor options.”

Availability and Price

Product Name: RIALTO 65 Camera Extension System

Model Name: CBK-6510XS

Availability: Tentatively first half of 2027

Price: $80,000.00 USD MSRP / $113,800.00 CAD MSRP

RIALTO 65 sample videos are available on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vcq1AdZzRNA

https://youtu.be/6QePzLeQiGE

Key Features of RIALTO 65

Rich Image Expression That Renders People and Space with a 65mm Sensor

RIALTO 65 is a compact and lightweight camera head measuring approximately 115 mm x 154 mm x 63 mm (W x H x D) and weighing approximately 3.3 lbs. The system supports 9.6K 1.5:1 Open Gate readout, enabling flexible framing that takes advantage of the sensor’s wide imaging area. It also supports a 9.6K 2.20:1 readout mode with a diagonal of approximately 59.04 mm, which accommodates a wider range of lenses [4]. Additional readout modes will be introduced through future software updates to the VENICE 2 body[5].

Users can select Base ISO from ISO 2500 or ISO 10000 according to the shooting environment and creative intent. At Base ISO 2500, RIALTO 65 delivers 15+ stops of latitude. In scenes with high contrast and under a wide range of lighting conditions, the system reproduces rich gradation from highlights to shadows, enabling image creation in line with the cinematographer’s intent.

Greater Freedom and Flexibility with Extension Mode and Studio Mode

Although it is a system that supports the 65mm format, this compact and lightweight camera head can be placed close to a subject or installed in confined spaces or at elevated positions, especially when using Extension Mode. Even in Studio mode, the camera is only slightly longer than the VENICE 2 8K/6K. These options provide flexibility in shooting positions and angles that have tended to be restricted with conventional 65mm format camera systems. When in Extension mode, the cable connecting the camera head and the VENICE 2 body is designed for ease of handling on set. It can be detached at both the camera-head end and the camera-body end, making setup and integration into equipment easier. The system supports 14.76 ft and 39.37 ft cables[6], allowing users to select a cable according to the shooting environment. In addition, camera tilt and roll information can be recorded as metadata and utilized in post-production workflows.

CineAlta Image Creation and the VENICE 2 Workflow

The VENICE 2 system combined with RIALTO 65 carries forward the color science developed for CineAlta which includes natural color reproduction, smooth skin-tone gradation, tonal expression with S-Log3, and the wide color gamut of S-Gamut3. Even in high-resolution shooting, the system balances image quality and efficient data operation with X-OCN.

Because the VENICE 2 body handles the primary functions, including recording, users can continue to use the AXS memory cards used with VENICE 2. This enables a smooth transition to shooting in the 65mm format while continuing to use existing operability, recording media assets, peripherals, and production workflows.

Practical Production Flexibility for Lens Selection, Anamorphic Shooting, and ND Operation

RIALTO 65 does not include a lens mount and is designed to accept third-party lens-mount adapters based on the needs of the production and the lens being used. Users can select from a variety of lenses, including lenses for the 65mm format. When using a lens and lens-mount adapter that supports communication with the camera, lens information such as focal length, focus position, and aperture value can be recorded as metadata. This information can be used in production processes such as editing, VFX, and virtual production.

When using anamorphic lenses, users can use de-squeeze display for multiple magnification ratios and the Zoom to Fit function to confirm the field of view and composition according to the lens being used.

The system also includes 11 types of drop-in ND (neutral density) filters equipped with electronic contacts. VENICE 2 automatically recognizes the density information of an ND filter inserted into RIALTO 65.

Optional Accessories

CBK-NDK6510 ND Filter Kit

This product is a set of 11 drop-in ND filters equivalent to those included with RIALTO 65. Individual filters of a specific density cannot be purchased separately.

Availability: Tentatively first half of 2027

Price: $8,000.00 USD MSPR / $11,380.00 CAD MSRP

CBK-12C6510 39.37 ft Cable

The included 14.76 ft cable can be replaced with an optional 39.37 ft cable. This allows the RIALTO 65 camera head to be installed farther away from the VENICE 2 body and accommodates a variety of shooting situations.

Availability: Tentatively first half of 2027

Price: $9,000.00 USD MSPR / $12,800.00 CAD MSRP

Main Specifications

For the main specifications and additional details of RIALTO 65, please visit the product website:

https://pro.sony/products/camera-adaptors/cbk-6510xs

Specifications described in this press release are current as of the announcement date and may differ from the final specifications.

[1] Sensor dimensions: 53.75 × 35.83 mm. The term “65mm” is derived from the 65mm cinema film format and refers to the image area class rather than an actual measurement of sensor size.

[2] Requires a VENICE 2 camera with RIALTO 65 dedicated firmware (Version 6.00 or later) installed.

[3] Among image sensors used in commercially available cinema cameras. Based on Sony research as of the announcement in October 2026.

[4] Third-party mount adapter required.

[5] Functions and specifications are subject to change without notice.

[6] 39.37 ft cable (CBK-12C6510) sold separately.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products.

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SOURCE Sony Electronics Inc.