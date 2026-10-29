NIKON RELEASES THE NIKKOR Z 120-300MM F/2.8 TC VR S, THE WORLD’S FIRST CONSTANT F/2.8 TELEPHOTO ZOOM LENS WITH A BUILT-IN 1.4× TELECONVERTER

Highly Anticipated Lens is Designed to Meet the Demands of Professional Sports Photographers

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Nikon Inc. announced the release of the NIKKOR Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S, a fast telephoto pro-level zoom lens compatible with full-frame/FX-format mirrorless cameras.

As part of the S-Line1 series of NIKKOR Z lenses, the NIKKOR Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S is a telephoto zoom lens that covers a focal length range of 120mm to 300mm with a fast, constant maximum aperture of f/2.82 throughout the zoom range. It is the world’s first3 zoom lens with a constant maximum aperture of f/2.8 to feature a built-in 1.4× teleconverter. This gives photographers the flexibility to cover a wide range of sports scenes, from low-light indoor events like figure skating and basketball, to outdoor sports such as tennis and soccer, where photographers often work at varying distances from their subjects.

Despite being a zoom lens, it delivers outstanding rendering performance comparable to that of a prime lens across the entire frame. With superior resolution and large, natural bokeh, the lens captures athletes’ facial expressions and movements in fine detail, creating immersive images that make viewers feel as if they were part of the action. The built-in 1.4× teleconverter extends reach to a super-telephoto focal length of 420mm with a single easily accessible switch, while maintaining superior rendering performance.

The lens is surprisingly nimble, weighing approximately 6 lbs (2,735 g), making it about 1.1 lbs (515 g) lighter than the AF-S NIKKOR 120-300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR (released in 2020). The reduced weight and time saved switching equipment supports photographers’ ability to capture decisive moments in rapidly changing sports action.

Nikon will continue to pursue a new dimension in optical performance while meeting users’ needs and contributing to the development of imaging culture, with the hope of expanding possibilities for imaging expression.

Primary features

Delivers fast, highly precise, and smooth autofocus (AF) control with the Silky Swift VCM (SSVCM) 4 to track rapidly moving athletes.

to track rapidly moving athletes. Features Meso Amorphous Coat, which offers the best anti-reflection performance in Nikon history 5 , and ARNEO Coat to effectively suppress ghosting and flare for clear images, even in situations where light sources are likely to enter the frame.

, and ARNEO Coat to effectively suppress ghosting and flare for clear images, even in situations where light sources are likely to enter the frame. Powerful 6.5-stop 6 vibration reduction (VR) performance at the center and edges of the frame when used with a camera that supports Synchro VR.

vibration reduction (VR) performance at the center and edges of the frame when used with a camera that supports Synchro VR. Features an internal focusing (IF) system and an internal zoom mechanism that keep the overall length of the lens constant during focusing or zooming.

Supports Arca-Swiss tripod heads 7 for smoother mounting and removal of the lens.

for smoother mounting and removal of the lens. The tripod collar features a rubber cushion and integrated finger grip for stable portability.

Supports both front screw-on filters and rear slip-in filter holders.

Includes the HB-120 Bayonet Hood, which has no protruding parts and is easy to attach and remove, allowing convenient storage and easy handling.

Offers high durability using magnesium alloy and superior dust- and drip-resistant performance8 through extensive sealing.

Price and Availability

The new NIKKOR Z 120-300mm F/2.8 TC VR S lens will be available in mid-November 2026 for a suggested retail price of $13,999.95*. For more information about the latest Nikon products, including the vast collection of NIKKOR Z lenses and the entire line of Z series cameras, please visit nikonusa.com.

About Nikon

Nikon is a world leader in digital imaging, precision optics and cutting-edge technologies for photo and video capture. The company is globally recognized for setting new standards in product design and performance for reliable, award-winning equipment that is trusted by visual storytellers and content creators. Nikon Inc. distributes and markets consumer and professional Z Series mirrorless cameras, DSLR cameras, a vast array of NIKKOR lenses, COOLPIX compact cameras and the Z CINEMA line developed in partnership with leading digital cinema company RED Digital Cinema – a wholly owned subsidiary of Nikon Corporation. After more than 100 years of innovation, Nikon continues to set industry standards for imaging performance and design and has the advantage of being one of the few manufacturers of precision optical glass in the world. Nikon’s commitment to providing professional photographers and filmmakers with world-class products remains central to the company’s efforts. For more information, dial (800) NIKON-US or visit www.nikonusa.com. Connect with Nikon on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram, Threads, and TikTok.

Specifications, equipment, and release dates are subject to change without any notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer.

1 The S-Line is a grade of NIKKOR Z lenses that demonstrate outstanding optical performance, adhering to a high standard of design principles and quality control.

2 The maximum aperture is f/4 when the built-in teleconverter is used.

3 Among interchangeable zoom lenses announced as of October 29, 2026. Statement based on Nikon research.

4 An AF drive actuator that combines a Voice Coil Motor (VCM) and a guide mechanism developed by Nikon.

5 Among interchangeable lenses for Nikon cameras.

6 Based on CIPA 2024 Standard. Yaw/Pitch/Roll compensation performance when mounted on the Z6III without a teleconverter enabled (telephoto end, [NORMAL] mode). A camera that supports Synchro VR is required.

7 The tripod collar of this lens can be attached to Arca-Swiss screw-type quick-release clamps. However, please avoid using lever-type clamps, as they may not fix the lens firmly in place.

8 Thorough dust and drip resistance is not guaranteed in all situations or under all conditions.

*SRP (Suggested Retail Price) listed only as a suggestion. Actual prices are set by dealers and are subject to change at any time.

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SOURCE Nikon Inc.