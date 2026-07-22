Sony Electronics Launches the FX5, a Cinema Line Camera with a Newly Developed Image Sensor, Open Gate Recording, Internal RAW Recording, and Enhanced Operability

New Dedicated Viewfinder and Separate XLR Handle Unit Also Available

SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Sony Electronics introduces the FX5, a new full-frame camera in its Cinema Line series. A newly developed fully stacked CMOS image sensor raises sensitivity performance[1] with 15+ stops of dynamic range, three base ISO settings[2], and a Dual Gain shooting[3] mode. For the first time in the Cinema Line FX series, the FX5 supports Open Gate shooting and in-camera recording in X-OCN, Sony’s proprietary RAW format. It shoots 5K at up to 60 fps, 4K at up to 120 fps, and FHD at up to 240 fps. The result pairs the Cinema Line look[4] with production-ready operability in a compact, portable body. Also released are two optional accessories: a detachable OLED viewfinder and an XLR handle unit that records in-camera at up to 96 kHz, 32-bit float.

“The FX5 builds on Sony’s Cinema Line expertise, praised by cinematographers and video creators worldwide,” said Yang Cheng, Vice President of Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. “We wanted to build on the FX3, taking it one step further with the inclusion of some VENICE 2 features, like internal RAW recording and Open Gate. Features like these have been highly requested and will allow creators more creative freedom with an easier workflow.”

Availability and Price

ILME-FX5 with XLR Handle Unit will be available mid-August for a suggested retail price of $5,499.99 USD / $6,999.99 CAD.

ILME-FX5B body will be available mid-August for a suggested retail price of $4,899.99 USD / $6,299.99 CAD.

Claudio Miranda, ASC, cinematographer of films including “Top Gun: Maverick” and “F1® The Movie,” conducted a test shoot with the FX5:

“I felt that FX5 is a camera that combines high quality image expression and mobility in a compact body, enabling people to use it across a wide range of shooting environments.”

Gareth Edwards, director of “The Creator,” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” and “Jurassic World: Rebirth,” shot with the FX5 on a project spanning Cambodia, Thailand, and Nepal.

“Guerrilla filmmaking just went to the next level as the FX5 is the run-and-gun cinema camera to beat.”

The project is available on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gVFG7m_seUg

FX5 Key Features

A newly developed image sensor and the latest high-speed image processing engine

Uses a full-frame, fully-stacked Exmor RS™ CMOS image sensor and the latest BIONZ XR2™ high-speed image processing engine with a dedicated AI processing unit.

In S-Log3, captures 15+ stops of dynamic range.

Three base ISOs of ISO 800, ISO 4000, and ISO 12800 [2] keep noise low across a wide range of conditions. The Dual Gain Shooting function, [3] a first for the FX series, draws more from the sensor for smoother gradation and wider latitude while reducing noise and preserving shadow detail.

keep noise low across a wide range of conditions. The Dual Gain Shooting function, a first for the FX series, draws more from the sensor for smoother gradation and wider latitude while reducing noise and preserving shadow detail. Also a first for the FX series, the camera supports 3:2 full-pixel readout across the entire sensor, or Open Gate shooting[5], plus 17:9, 16:9, and Super 35mm scan modes. In-camera recording in X-OCN, Sony’s proprietary 16-bit scene-linear RAW format, captures high quality without an external recorder. Alongside X-OCN LT, the new X-OCN C1 and X-OCN C2 codecs cut data size to speed transfer and streamline post-production.

High-precision AF powered by AI and detailed settings that support intentional shooting

AI-based human pose estimation recognizes a subject’s eyes, head, and body, holding strong AF performance even in dark scenes. Real-time Tracking follows subjects automatically.

Auto Tracing White Balance (ATW) combines visible-light and IR (infrared) sensor data with deep-learning light-source estimation to read scenes accurately, giving more stable [5] and natural white balance in shade, indoors, and other conditions.

and natural white balance in shade, indoors, and other conditions. Noise suppression settings (on/off) give flexibility to match shooting intent and post-production workflows.

A de-squeeze function supports anamorphic lenses at 1.3x, 1.5x, 1.6x, 1.8x, and 2.0x.

Excellent operability and high mobility in a compact, lightweight body

5-axis optical in-body image stabilization anchors the image, and the latest stabilization unit roughly doubles the roll correction range of the previous system [6] to suppress rotational blur. Active Mode and the new Dynamic Active Mode [7] keep handheld footage steady.

to suppress rotational blur. Active Mode and the new Dynamic Active Mode keep handheld footage steady. A 3.5-type, approximately 2.76-million-dot 16:9 touch-panel LCD monitor, larger than the FX3’s, mounts on a 4-axis multi-angle arm. It tilts ~98 degrees up, 40 degrees down, and opens ~180 degrees to the side, with a high-brightness adjustable panel. Shooting information sits around the edges of the screen so it never overlaps the image. The “BIG6” home screen, carried over from CineAlta cameras, gathers key settings such as frame rate, exposure, and LUTs so creators can focus on the shot.

A new menu system gives operability consistent with CineAlta cameras and the FX6 on a shared production.

High reliability and expandability to support professional production environments

A high-efficiency cooling fan and optimized heat dissipation keep the camera stable through long recording sessions.

The lightweight, rigid body carries screw holes in multiple locations to attach accessories directly, so you can build rigs without a cage.

Integration with the Monitor & Control application brings video monitoring and remote operation to smartphones, tablets, and Mac.

Uses the recently released high-capacity NP-SA100 battery (2670 mAh), which holds approximately 1.3 times the capacity of the Z-series NP-FZ100 for longer shooting.

Two USB Type-C™ ports accept timecode input through an optional timecode adapter cable and external power through USB Power Delivery (PD), [9] for stable long-duration shooting.

for stable long-duration shooting. A wired LAN terminal enables remote operation and a stable network connection, with the expandability professional production networks require.

Planned Firmware Update ver. 2.0 (coming 2027)[10]

A planned update will add higher resolution high frame rate shooting up to 240 fps in X-OCN, XAVC S-I recording in 3:2 (Open Gate shooting), an optimized interface for vertical shooting, and a frame grab function.

Accessibility and environmental considerations

Accessibility features support visual recognition and operation, including a screen reader [11] that reads menus aloud and an enlarged menu display.

that reads menus aloud and an enlarged menu display. Recycled plastic accounts for approximately 30% or more of the camera’s parts.[12] The Thailand and China sites that build the camera run on 100% renewable energy.[13] Product bags use plant-derived nonwoven fabric,[14] cutting packaging plastic and lowering environmental impact.

Optional Accessories

0.58-type OLED Viewfinder “DVF-EL1”

This detachable viewfinder carries a 0.58-type, approximately 7.07-million-dot OLED panel. [8] It supports HDR display with a DCI-P3-equivalent color gamut and 10-bit gradation. The wide gamut confirms subject colors accurately, and HDR reveals fine detail when shooting and playing back high-contrast scenes.

It supports HDR display with a DCI-P3-equivalent color gamut and 10-bit gradation. The wide gamut confirms subject colors accurately, and HDR reveals fine detail when shooting and playing back high-contrast scenes. Approximately 0.9x magnification [15] and you can switch between display modes that prioritize resolution or eye point.

and you can switch between display modes that prioritize resolution or eye point. A tilt mechanism moves from 0 to approximately 90 degrees upward for comfortable monitoring at low, high, and handheld angles.

XLR Handle Unit “XLR-H2”

The XLR-H2 carries two XLR/TRS combo terminals and supports up to 4-channel audio input. Dual AD converters digitize microphone signals with high precision across a wide dynamic range and record in-camera at up to 96 kHz, 32-bit float. It connects directly to the body through the Multi Interface (MI) Shoe for stable digital transmission.

Timecode Adapter Cable “VMC-BNCU1”

The optional USB-C to BNC timecode adapter cable feeds timecode from external devices into the camera. It synchronizes multiple cameras and external audio devices for timecode-based workflows across multicamera shooting, broadcasting, and filmmaking.

Applications Supporting Production with the FX5

Monitor & Control ver. 3.0

Scheduled for July 2026 or later, enables wired and wireless video monitoring and camera control. [16] For details, please visit: (link)

Scheduled for July 2026 or later, enables wired and wireless video monitoring and camera control. For details, please visit: (link) Catalyst Prepare ver. 3.0

Scheduled for August 2026 or later. Catalyst Prepare and Catalyst Browse, which provide high-precision video stabilization and color editing, merge into Catalyst Prepare ver. 3.0. For details, please visit: (link)

For main specifications and details, please visit the product website.

https://electronics.sony.com/imaging/interchangeable-lens-cameras/all-interchangeable-lens-cameras/p/ilmefx5

https://electronics.sony.com/imaging/interchangeable-lens-cameras/all-interchangeable-lens-cameras/p/ilmefx5b

[1] Compared to “FX3”.

[2] Manual Base ISO selection is supported only in Cine EI and Flexible ISO modes. In Cine EI Quick mode, the optimal Base ISO is selected automatically according to the Exposure Index setting.

[3] Gain is limited to the equivalent of 18 dB. This function may not be available depending on shooting settings.

[4] Refers to visual expression, including the color and tone of images.

[5] Available only when recording in X-OCN.

[6] Compared to “FX3”. Based on Sony internal measurements.

[7] In Dynamic active Mode, angle of view is reduced more than in Active Mode, and Clear Image Zoom is not available. Dynamic active Mode is available up to 60 fps, and Active Mode is available up to 120 fps. The maximum gain in Dynamic active Mode is 26 dB. Depending on the codec and frame-rate settings, Dynamic active Mode may not be available. For details, see the Help Guide: https://helpguide.sony.net/ilc/2630/v1/h_zz/

[8] Cannot be used together with accessories attached via the Multi Interface (MI) Shoe, such as the handle unit.

[9] USB Power Delivery (PD) compatible external power supply and USB cable are not included.

[10] Features and specifications are subject to change without prior notice.

[11] Supported languages vary by sales region/country. Some menu items are not supported by the screen reader function.

[12] Based on Sony research. Applies to recycled plastic used in the product body.

[13] Production sites may change depending on the production period.

[14] Plant-derived nonwoven fabric may not be available depending on the production period.

[15] With a 50 mm lens at infinity, -1 m⁻¹.

[16] For further details and to download Monitor & Control, see: https://www.sony.net/ccmc/?cid=son-mandc—20260722. Download app at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products.

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SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.