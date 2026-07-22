Constant Contact Launches “Great Needs Great,” Defining the Company as the AI Partner for Small Business Growth

Created with TBWAChiatDay LA, the national campaign shows how small businesses go from prompt to progress: turning a prompt into marketing that runs everywhere, automatically, backed by the AI tools now live across the platform

WALTHAM, Mass., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Constant Contact today launched “Great Needs Great,” its most ambitious brand campaign to date and the clearest signal yet of the company’s transformation from a small business marketing software provider into the AI partner for small business growth. Developed with creative agency TBWAChiatDay LA, the national campaign spans television, streaming audio, digital video, social and is grounded in the AI capabilities Constant Contact recently brought to market.

Eighty-four percent of consumers agree that they have better shopping experiences at small businesses, according to Constant Contact’s latest data, but the small businesses that are so critical to their communities often go unseen. However, that gap is closing fast as companies leverage AI-powered platforms like Constant Contact for their email and social media marketing. AI adoption among U.S. small businesses has surged from 26% in 2023 to 87% in 2026, the company’s latest data also showed.

“Small business owners have trusted Constant Contact to help them get seen by their customers,” said Frank Vella, Chief Executive Officer of Constant Contact. “‘Great Needs Great’ is our vision for what comes next: we’re a partner that turns what a business does best into marketing that actually reaches people and helps them grow. Every small business deserves to be impossible to miss.”

For a company built on email, the campaign signals what’s changed underneath at Constant Contact: AI now does the heavy lifting, so getting great results is easier than it’s ever been.

“For years, people have known us as the email company — this is us saying, out loud, that we’re something bigger now,” said Evelyn Borgatta, Senior Brand Director at Constant Contact. “The hard part was never the tools. It was the blank screen, the guesswork, the hours small business owners don’t have. ‘Great Needs Great’ brings to life our bet that AI changes that equation, and that the businesses doing the work deserve to stand out. Partnering with TBWAChiatDay LA helped us make that case at full volume.”

At the center of the work is a new brand promise: go from prompt to progress. Rather than starting from a blank screen, Constant Contact’s customers describe what they need and receive a complete, on-brand campaign with design and copy included that instantly launches across email and social. By simplifying the experience through AI, small business owners can run their marketing campaigns everywhere automatically and get clear results and next-step suggestions.

The campaign showcases built-in AI that’s already delivering measurable results. Drawing on proprietary small business performance data, Constant Contact’s AI can:

Generate tailored email designs and content in seconds

Recommend the best send times, informed by billions of campaigns sent each year

Segment and manage contacts from a simple prompt

Build personalized weekly social plans

Guide users through a built-in chat assistant

In a 2024 survey commissioned by Constant Contact, businesses that sell online were 1.5 times more likely to report highly successful campaigns when using AI tools, and internal data from Constant Contact shows AI can cut email production time by up to 23 percent.

“At Constant Contact, AI is about generating real results. By leveraging decades of marketing insights, we enable our small business customers to market and compete like pros,” Vella said. “We’re uniquely positioned because our AI is built on proprietary small business performance data, not just general language models. Utilizing the latest technology and better data, we are moving beyond simple features to deliver an easy-to-use, trusted engine for growth that turns what would otherwise be hours of manual work into seconds of high-performing, measurable campaigns.”

“Great Needs Great” rolls out nationally beginning this month across linear and streaming television, streaming audio on Spotify, Pandora, and SiriusXM, YouTube and paid social.

About Constant Contact

Constant Contact is the AI-powered marketing partner for small businesses and nonprofits. For more than 30 years, Constant Contact has helped entrepreneurs and nonprofit leaders run smarter marketing. Today, it combines AI-driven content creation, intelligent audience targeting, and plain-English insights in one unified platform across email, social, SMS, and events. By doing the heavy lifting, Constant Contact gives every business owner the capability of a full marketing team—without needing one. Learn more at constantcontact.com.

About TBWAChiatDay LA

TBWAChiatDay LA is the original Disruption® company. Shunning the conventions of Madison Avenue, ChiatDay kick-started the West Coast ad boom in 1968 and has been disrupting for more than fifty years. As stewards of the brand, TBWAChiatDay LA has spawned some of the world’s most iconic brands by finding the white space through its Disruption methodology and driving dramatic business results through brave creativity. Specializing in brand strategy and creative strategy, design, social, data and analytics, multicultural, purpose, user experience and production, TBWAChiatDay’s client roster includes Gatorade, Jack in the Box, Sephora and more. TBWA has been named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies for the past five years, Adweek’s 2024, 2022, 2021 and 2018 Global Agency of the Year and Ad Age’s A-List 2022 Network of the Year. TBWAChiatDay LA is part of Omnicom Advertising.

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SOURCE Constant Contact, Inc.