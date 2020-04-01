Sony AI and Audiokinetic Partner to Create First AI-Powered Text-to-Audio and Audio-to-Audio Sound Effect Search Tool for Professional Production

Similar Sound Search empowers sound designers to search using sound itself, eliminating reliance on keywords and manual browsing

TOKYO and MONTREAL, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sony AI and Audiokinetic Inc. , the leading provider of cross-platform interactive audio solutions, today announced a collaboration to launch a groundbreaking AI-powered audio-to-audio and text-to-audio search capability – the first of its kind to be available within a professional audio production tool, and specifically designed for sound effects.

Developed jointly by Sony AI and Audiokinetic, the new feature, known as Similar Sound Search, will be available in an upcoming beta release of Wwise , Audiokinetic’s flagship audio middleware solution for cross-platform interactive and spatial audio development.

The collaboration between Sony AI and Audiokinetic brings together cutting-edge research and industry-leading tools to support audio professionals across game development and interactive media. The search capability is powered by AI models trained on professionally licensed, professionally-created sound libraries, ensuring production-ready results. The sound libraries were provided by BOOM Library and Pro Sound Effects .

Unlike traditional keyword-based search tools, which rely on filenames or manually tagged metadata, Similar Sound Search leverages deep learning to analyze the audio itself to find matches based on sonic qualities like texture, tone, and rhythm. It allows sound designers to search for sounds using either a text description or a reference audio clip, removing the need for keyword tagging or time-consuming manual navigation through vast audio libraries. This enables creators to discover new, unexpected matches that would be difficult to find using conventional search methods. For example, a sound labeled “smashing fruit” might surface as a match for “footsteps in mud.”

“This collaboration represents a major step forward in how creators interact with sound,” said Yuki Mitsufuji, Lead Research Scientist, Sony AI and Distinguished Engineer, Sony Group Corporation. “We’re enabling audio professionals to find and design sound in a more intuitive and creative way. The improvements in finding sounds that accurately match the search and the ability to find sounds that perhaps would not have been considered offers a new depth of discovery for professional sound designers.”

“Our mission has always been to support the creative vision of sound designers and we believe this pioneering project with Sony AI supports new and innovative ways to fulfill that mission,” said Martin Dufour, CTO at Audiokinetic. “Having this feature integrated and easily available in Wwise will allow sound designers to not only find new sounds, but also to try them out in their game in a much faster and easier way than before.”

The AI-powered search capability will be available to all users as of the Wwise 2025.1 Beta 2, with more information available at https://www.audiokinetic.com/en/blog/ or audiokinetic.com/solutions/use-of-ai .

About Audiokinetic

Audiokinetic is the leading provider of cross-platform audio solutions for interactive media and gaming, and sets new standards in interactive audio production for location-based entertainment, automotive, consumer electronics, and training simulation. A trusted and strategic partner to the world’s largest interactive media developers and OEMs, Audiokinetic has a long-established ecosystem of allies within the audio industry and amongst platform manufacturers. The company’s middleware solutions include the award-winning Wwise® and SoundSeed®, as well as Wwise Automotive™. Audiokinetic, a Sony Group Company, is headquartered in Montréal, Canada, has subsidiaries in Tokyo, Japan, Shanghai, China, and Hilversum, Netherlands, as well as Product Experts in the USA. www.audiokinetic.com

About Sony AI

Sony AI is a division of Sony Research Inc., which was founded as a subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation on April 1, 2020, with the mission to “unleash human imagination and creativity with AI.” Sony AI aims to combine cutting-edge research and development of artificial intelligence with Sony Group’s imaging and sensing technology, robotics technology, and entertainment assets such as movies, music, and games to accelerate Sony’s transformation into an AI-powered company and to create new business opportunities. To achieve this, Sony AI is working across six Flagship Projects that are aimed at the evolution and application of AI technology in the areas of AI for Creators, Gaming and Interactive Agents, Ethics, Scientific Discovery, Imaging and Sensing, and Robotics and Sensing. For more information visit https://ai.sony/ .

