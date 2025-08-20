Brno Powers Global Hits like Mafia and Cultivates the Next Game Dev Generation

BRNO, Czech Republic, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Brno is once again the centre of global gaming attention with the release of Mafia: The Old Country published by 2K and developed by Hangar 13 based in the Czech game development capital. The fourth part of the acclaimed Mafia series has sold an estimated 800,000 copies in just four days, earning favorable reviews on both Metacritic and Steam. This success underscores Brno as a hub for globally celebrated AAA titles, powered by a thriving ecosystem that includes the innovation agency JIC .

Another showcase of local talent, the tactical FPS Gray Zone Warfare from Madfinger Games, stormed the Steam charts in April 2024, reaching 500,000 sales in its first four days and passing one million units overall. The studio successfully transitioned from mobile to PC with a worldwide hit.

Brno teams also contributed to Kingdom Come: Deliverance II . Fineway Studios led the game’s dubbing and localization, producing the most extensive Czech voiceover ever. In July 2025, Warhorse Studios opened a new Brno office to strengthen both ongoing development and future DLC production, tapping into the region’s deep talent pool.

New Talent, Big Ideas

Beyond blockbusters, a new wave of Czech creators is gaining global attention. Mourning Tide, a horror-fishing adventure created by Brno high school students, went viral after YouTube star Markiplier (37+ million subscribers) featured it. Its Steam demo has since attracted international support.

Another standout, Dreadline Express by indie developer David Konečný, won ‘Best Game’ at the 2025 Indie Awards during Brno’s Game Access Conference , Central Europe’s leading industry gathering. Both projects were supported by Gamebaze , the country’s first dedicated game incubator powered by the innovation agency JIC.

Brno: Europe’s Powerhouse in Game Development

With over 40 studios and 900+ developers, the Brno region ranks among Europe’s most concentrated game development hubs. Local PC titles average 84% in Steam reviews, proof of consistent quality and player resonance. The city also thrives on mobile, with studios such as Terahype, Tinysoft, Noxgames, and Alda Games generating millions in revenue.

Behind these successes is a robust support system: strong education, the GameDev Area community, Gamebaze incubator, and the regional Game Cluster. This collaborative model is drawing attention across Europe and is being studied under the GAME-ER research project.

