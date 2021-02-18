Sonnet Announces Echo™ 11 Thunderbolt™ 4 Dock

Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station Features Four Thunderbolt 4 Ports, Provides Up to 90 Watts of Charging Power to Portable Computers, Offers 8K Display Support

What’s New:

Sonnet Technologies today announced the Echo™ 11 Thunderbolt® 4 Dock, the latest offering in the company’s popular Echo family of Thunderbolt docking stations. The Echo 11 dock features four Thunderbolt 4 ports, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) Type A ports, one USB 2.0 Type A charging port, one RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port, one 3.5 mm combo audio port, and one SD™ 4.0 card slot. Sonnet’s dock is compatible with all computers with Thunderbolt 4 ports, M1 Mac® computers with Thunderbolt/USB4® ports, Intel® Mac computers with Thunderbolt 3 ports, and late-model Windows® computers with Thunderbolt 3 ports.

What It Does:

A Thunderbolt docking station provides users a central place to connect their computer peripherals — such as storage devices, input devices, headphones, etc. — instead of directly to a computer that often has fewer ports than necessary. Sonnet’s Echo 11 Thunderbolt 4 Dock enables notebook and laptop computer users to connect to all of their peripheral devices at once through a single Thunderbolt cable. Through the same cable, the Echo dock can also charge compatible computers with up to 90 watts of power. Depending on the computer to which it’s connected, the Echo dock also supports connecting one (always 4K, up to 5K, 6K, or 8K) or up to two monitors (4K + 4K, or up to 5K + 5K).

Why It’s Important:

Most current notebook and laptop computers offer far fewer peripheral ports than the models of the past — examples include the latest portables from Apple®, with each including only two ports — limiting the number of devices that can be plugged in directly. Also, one computer port is often used for charging, further reducing connectivity. Sonnet’s Echo 11 Thunderbolt 4 Dock moves beyond these limitations by enabling the connection of up to 16 devices at once (including up to two monitors), charging the computer, supporting wired network connectivity, and providing the ability to read SD™ memory cards. With its mix of three 10Gbps USB Type A ports and three 40Gbps Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C®) peripheral ports, the Echo dock connects the vast array of devices available from the past, now, and in the future, and supports high-performance peripherals with ease.

How It’s Distinctive:

Featuring four Thunderbolt 4 ports (one for connecting and charging the computer, three for peripheral connection), the Echo 11 dock fulfills users’ most frequent request: the ability to connect multiple Thunderbolt peripherals directly. Although Thunderbolt computers support the daisy chain connection of separately powered Thunderbolt devices, the capability to plug in three bus-powered end devices at once can be game-changing for users. While the dock’s Thunderbolt 4 ports support Thunderbolt 4 and Thunderbolt 3 peripherals (including monitors) by direct connection, Thunderbolt 2 devices are supported by macOS when used with an adapter (sold separately). For users with more USB than Thunderbolt peripherals, the Thunderbolt 4 ports do double duty — they support USB4® and USB 3 devices (including monitors) when connected with the correct cable or adapter, even at the end of a Thunderbolt device chain.

The Echo dock’s 10Gbps USB Type A ports support the vast majority of USB peripherals, including superfast USB NVMe SSDs, at up to full speed. Unlike some other docks, each port on the Echo 11 provides up to 7.5 watts of power to ensure bus-powered devices will operate without fail. The included Gigabit Ethernet port is perfect for connecting broadband internet directly to the user’s computer without another device competing for bandwidth on their WiFi setup. The SD card reader reads the latest SDXC™ UHS-II memory cards at up to 300 MB/s.

When You Can Get It:

The Echo 11 Thunderbolt 4 Dock (part number ECHO-DK11-T4) is expected to be available from Sonnet in early April, and internationally in May, at the suggested retail price of $249.99.

Special $199.99 Introductory Price:

For a limited time, customers in the U.S. and Canada who visit the Echo 11 Dock product page on the Sonnet website may sign up to receive a promotion code enabling them to purchase the product through Sonnet’s online store for the introductory price of $199.99, when it becomes available.

More Context: https://www.sonnettech.com/product/echo11-thunderbolt4-dock.html | www.sonnettech.com.

About Sonnet Technologies

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of Thunderbolt™ 3 to PCIe® card expansion systems; external graphics (eGPU) solutions for pro users and gamers; pro media readers; docks and adapters; and network, storage, and other interface cards for pro users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet’s Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, GPU cards, network and storage interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with Thunderbolt technology-enabled computers. For more than 30 years, Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac®, Windows®, and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.