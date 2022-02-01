Sonder Holdings Inc. Expands in Southern California with Openings in Downtown Los Angeles and Orange County, Including Office-to-Hotel Conversions

Tech-enabled, global hospitality company adds three properties in Greater Los Angeles, including two office-to-hotel conversions

The Winfield and The Craftsman, Sonder’s first two locations in Downtown Los Angeles, are adaptive reuse properties in partnership with leading developers. They complement five existing Sonder properties in Beverly Hills, Inglewood, and Santa Monica. Sonder also opened its third property in Orange County with the addition of Woods Cove.

“We’re excited to continue expanding in Southern California, with the opening of The Winfield and The Craftsman, two incredible historic buildings in Downtown Los Angeles converted to hotels via adaptive reuse. We’ve also added the beautiful Woods Cove in Laguna Beach to our portfolio. Our signature design-forward, tech-enabled experience appeals to the next generation of travelers, and we look forward to welcoming business and leisure guests to our new properties,” said Scott Blakeslee, Area General Manager at Sonder.

Historic Buildings in Downtown Los Angeles Embark on a New Chapter

The Winfield occupies a renovated and converted historic building, originally constructed in the late 1920s for the retailer Foreman & Clark. The building is a designated Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument, and combines Art Deco and Gothic architecture styles. Situated in the Jewelry District, it was most recently used as offices. It has now been converted into a 125-key hotel and named with a nod to Foreman & Clark’s founder.

The spacious lobby welcomes guests with high ceilings, original marble flooring, and decorative tiling, while guest rooms and suites have a sleek contemporary design. All units include a kitchenette, and range in size from queen to penthouse, accommodating up to 8 guests. There are two penthouse suites at approximately 2,000 and 2,800 square feet respectively, offering skyline views. The hotel’s guest amenities include a gym and yoga room, fifth floor outdoor terrace, and library lounge.

“The Foreman & Clark Building is an iconic part of DTLA’s heritage and it has been a privilege for our company to restore its historic architecture and readapt its use as a Sonder flagship property. We look forward to seeing Sonder’s success in hosting countless guests in this unique, historic building,” said Dimitri Bonnis, Vice President at Bonnis Properties Inc.

The Craftsman, a 110-key hotel in Downtown Los Angeles, is expected to open by early next year. Originally known as the Lane Mortgage Building, the 12-story, 1923 property was designed by Los Angeles architect Loy Lester Smith, and sits directly opposite the historic Apple Tower Theater. It has since been converted from office use and completely renovated.

The lobby features original tile artwork by artisan Ernest Batchelder (1875-1957), who inspired the name The Craftsman. Guest spaces are light and airy, with high ceilings and tall windows, while white oak finishes and brass accents create a warm and inviting atmosphere. Units range in size from queen to two-bedroom, accommodating up to 6 guests.

“The Craftsman will be a wonderful addition to the Downtown community, and I’m thrilled that the historic Lane Building is embarking on a new chapter as a Sonder property. This blending of historic architecture with a remarkable, modern guest experience is a win-win for neighbors and visitors alike,” said Shahram Delijani, Principal at Delson Investment Co.

A Coastal Inn Hideaway in Laguna Beach

Occupying a prime location one block from the ocean in Laguna Beach, Sonder Woods Cove is a beautifully renovated 25-key hotel that is now part of Sonder’s portfolio. Rooms and suites feature warm earth tones, rattan furnishings, and marble bathrooms, mirroring the serenity of the town’s famous vistas. When not enjoying the beach or savoring rustic cuisine at nearby restaurants, guests of Woods Cove can relax on the property’s rooftop terrace, or by its swimming pool that is set to open later this year.

“We are thrilled to revitalize what was once Las Ondas, a 1940s motel located on Pacific Coast Highway. Woods Cove has set the bar high for guest room design in Laguna Beach. Partnering with Sonder, we hope to delight guests with memories and great experiences for years to come,” said Blake Marriott, Principal at LBIO, LLC.

Expanding the Portfolio and Preserving Time-Honored Properties

Sonder partners with owners to lease, manage, and operate hotels, resorts, and multi-unit apartment buildings in prime locations, with a variety of deal structures to meet the needs of both owners and lenders.

“As an experienced global operator of properties ranging in size from boutique to 350+ key, we drive value for owners with efficient operations, unique revenue management and marketing capabilities, and a brand which is loved by the next generation of travelers. We’re keen to explore further opportunities in SoCal including takeovers of existing hospitality assets, office conversions, historic building renovations, and new developments,” said Zach Okyle, Senior Director of Real Estate at Sonder.

Sonder operates in 40+ markets across ten countries, and has approximately 17,400 live and contracted units worldwide as of Q2 2023. The company distinguishes itself in the hospitality industry through modern design and by using technology to deliver a frictionless guest experience at a lower cost structure. The Sonder app puts guests in full control of their stay – from booking, to interacting with guest services, to check-out – via their own mobile device.

Sonder recently announced the launch of Powered by Sonder, its first dedicated hotel collection, as well as its continued expansion in New York City, EMEA and Florida. A third of Sonder properties received Tripadvisor 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards, a 3-fold increase from 2022, placing them in the top 10% of Tripadvisor listings worldwide, with two properties in the top 1% of all listings.

To explore Sonder real estate partnership opportunities, please contact [email protected]

About Sonder

Sonder (NASDAQ: SOND) is revolutionizing hospitality through innovative, tech-enabled service and inspiring, thoughtfully designed accommodations combined into one seamless experience. Launched in 2014, Sonder provides a variety of accommodation options — from spacious rooms to fully-equipped suites and apartments — found in over 40 markets spanning ten countries and three continents. The Sonder app gives guests full control over their stay. Complete with self-service features, simple check-in and 24/7 on-the-ground support, amenities and services at Sonder are just a tap away, making a world of better stays open to all.

To learn more, visit www.sonder.com or follow Sonder on X (Twitter), Instagram or Linkedin.

Download the Sonder app on Apple or Google Play.

