Refreshed 2024 Rogue Is First Nissan to Come With Google Built-In

Nissan’s best-selling model enters 2024 with updated styling and the latest connectivity

Rogue is the first Nissan with Google built-in 1 , a class-exclusive 2 feature, including Google Assistant, Google Maps and more on Google Play (SL, Platinum grades)

, a class-exclusive feature, including Google Assistant, Google Maps and more on Google Play (SL, Platinum grades) Fresh look for Rogue includes new, bolder front and rear fascia design

Extended three-year trial of NissanConnect ® Services 3 – up from six months

Services – up from six months Rogue boasts the most standard safety technologies in its class4

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nissan continues to enhance its best-selling crossover and reinforce the company’s commitment to bringing the latest technology to its most popular vehicles. The 2024 Nissan Rogue receives a bold exterior refresh and significant available technology upgrades to make every trip more convenient and better connected. Building on its strong core of family-friendly design, flexible storage space and an efficient turbocharged powertrain, the 2024 Rogue becomes even more attractive.









The 2024 Nissan Rogue goes on sale at U.S. dealerships in early 2024 with pricing to be announced at a later date.

The first Nissan to come with Google built-in

With class-exclusive Google built-in, the Rogue SL and Platinum take the next step in bringing always-on connectivity to the vehicle. Using a 12.3-inch HD color touchscreen, the new infotainment system seamlessly integrates well-known Google apps – including Google Assistant, Google Maps and more on Google Play – right into Rogue’s dashboard.

With Google built-in integrated directly into the vehicle, all these features can be used without pairing or plugging in a phone. They also allow a more seamless use of existing Google Account information: for instance, addresses or points-of-interest saved on the Google Maps website or mobile app (when signed in) can easily be selected in Rogue’s touchscreen for use as a navigation destination.

Users will be able to talk to Google Assistant to navigate to their next destination, easily call or text a friend, or listen to music.

iPhone users will still be able to use standard Apple CarPlay® (wired on S/SV, wireless on SL/Platinum), while AndroidTM users can also elect to use Android Auto™ (wired on S/SV, wireless on SL/Platinum) – ensuring drivers can always choose the connectivity functions they’re most comfortable using.

Rogue S and SV offer the intuitive connectivity of an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto™, with AM/FM and SiriusXM®5.

Sleek, freshened design

Rogue’s makeover further streamlines the crossover’s appealing design, with new front and rear fascias, a new version of Nissan’s V-motion grille, new inner taillights and satin-finish exterior badges. Rogue SV features a new 18-inch alloy wheel design. New colors and textures for the door panels, seats, center console and passenger-side dashboard trim freshen the cabin’s appearance. Bringing more value to the well-equipped model, a wireless device charging pad, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster are newly standard on SL grade.

Designers also further enhanced the premium look and feel of Rogue Platinum. Gloss-black fender, lower exterior and front fascia trim pieces, plus a new 19-inch wheel design, lend Rogue a more premium exterior appearance, while the new available Chestnut brown leather upholstery has a richer, darker color.

A flattering new color palette includes a striking Everest White Pearl, Deep Ocean Blue Pearl, Baja Storm and several two-tone configurations with a black roof.

Rogue SL, Platinum elevate entertainment

Rogue SL and Platinum grades also feature several additional advanced technologies:

Amazon Alexa ® Built-in 6 helps customers simplify and organize their lives. Alexa can play music, place calls, listen to audiobooks, control smart home devices, and more, with just voice commands. Both systems work hand-in-hand to provide a seamless, tailored user experience, whether during a daily commute or weekend trip.

Built-in helps customers simplify and organize their lives. Alexa can play music, place calls, listen to audiobooks, control smart home devices, and more, with just voice commands. Both systems work hand-in-hand to provide a seamless, tailored user experience, whether during a daily commute or weekend trip. Hybrid Radio uses data to supplement standard FM radio signals, so drivers can continue listening to their favorite local radio station even outside its signal area, or in areas with degraded reception such as parking garages. It displays song lyrics and album art.

SiriusXM’s newest and most advanced audio entertainment platform: SiriusXM with 360L. SiriusXM with 360L combines satellite and streaming delivery to offer more channels, Pandora stations and a more personalized listening experience, thousands of hours of on-demand content and more.

Accessible charging and enhanced telematics

Two front USB Type-C ports are standard on Rogue S, with SV and higher adding two charge-only ports on the rear of the center console. Rogue is the first Nissan in the U.S. to exclusively feature USB Type-C ports, helping enable faster charging. Rogue SL and Platinum offer further charging flexibility with a standard wireless device charging pad mounted ahead of the shifter and cup holders.

For 2024, available NissanConnect® Services now includes a three-year trial (up from a six-month trial previously). The telematics feature is standard on SV grade and higher, and works with the MyNISSAN smartphone app. On equipped vehicles, features include remote door lock/unlock, remote engine start/stop7, vehicle health report and emergency calling.

Launching with Rogue, an enhanced version of the MyNISSAN app adds the ability for drivers to set climate control, heated seat and heated steering wheel (if equipped) settings when using remote start. Vehicle owners can also create additional profiles in the app for other vehicle users to access MyNISSAN functions.

Reassurance of safety technology and drive assistance

Rogue’s commitment to driver peace of mind begins with standard Nissan Safety Shield® 3608 on all grades. It includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and Rear Automatic Braking.

Rogue SV features ProPILOT Assist9, combining Intelligent Cruise Control with Steering Assist for more confident highway driving. The system uses a forward-facing camera, forward-facing radar and other sensors to help keep Rogue centered within its lane. In stop-and-go traffic, ProPILOT Assist can even bring the vehicle down to a complete stop and hold it in place until traffic moves again.

Rogue SL and Platinum feature ProPILOT Assist with Navi-Link9, which uses data from the vehicle’s navigation system to help proactively adjust Rogue’s speed ahead of curves and freeway exits, based on data about the vehicle’s planned route.

Advanced, efficient turbo engine

Delivering an impressive balance of performance and fuel efficiency, Rogue features a standard 1.5-liter Variable Compression Turbo (VC-Turbo) engine paired with a smooth, responsive Xtronic CVT.

The VC-Turbo engine continuously adjusts its compression ratio to seamlessly optimize power or efficiency, depending on driver demand. The engine is rated for 201 horsepower and 225 lb-ft of torque. Standard Idle Stop/Start shuts off the engine when the vehicle is stationary to help save fuel.

Flexible, functional storage

The 2024 Nissan Rogue easily accommodates everyday life with ample cargo space and thoughtful storage solutions. A pass-through storage space below the center console, for instance, is ideal for stashing smaller items, while the center console’s “butterfly-style” lid opening makes it easier to pass items between the first and second rows.

The second row of seats has a 60/40 split-fold and recline function, allowing owners to optimize for passenger or cargo space as needed. Up to 36.5 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row accommodates luggage and belongings, with space expanding to as much as 74.1 cubic feet with the second row folded10. Access to the cargo area is simplified thanks to the available power liftgate (standard, SV and higher), with a motion-activated power liftgate optional on SL and Platinum grades.

The available Divide-N-Hide® system provides hidden and secure storage for small items below the trunk floor, while also allowing owners to select between a fully flat load floor or a lower floor position for increased load height. And Rogue’s cargo area even has a molded-in space on the inner right side (behind the wheel arch) to securely hold items like grocery bags or a milk jug.

The 2024 Nissan Rogue lineup consists of four feature-packed grades – S, SV, SL and Platinum – each of which is available with front- or all-wheel drive.

