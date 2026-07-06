Solid Rock Community School Encourages Families to Look Beyond Grades When Defining Student Success

What does it truly mean for a student to be successful? For generations, academic success has largely been measured through report cards, standardized test scores, and grade point averages. While these benchmarks remain important, Solid Rock Community School believes they tell only part of a student’s story.

Today’s students are entering a world that demands much more than academic knowledge. They must learn to think critically, solve problems, communicate effectively, adapt to change, and work collaboratively with others. These are the qualities that often determine success in college, careers, and life-but they aren’t always reflected on a report card.

“Our goal has never been simply to prepare students for the next test,” said Michele Fasnacht, Founder of Solid Rock Community School. “We want our students to leave here with strong academics, but also with character, compassion, confidence, and the ability to think independently. Those are the qualities that will serve them throughout their lives.”

This philosophy is at the heart of everything students experience at Solid Rock Community School, a K-12 private school in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Through Compassionate Humane Education (CHE), customized education, experiential learning, and meaningful real-world experiences, students develop not only academic knowledge but also the life skills needed to thrive beyond the classroom.

Whether students are conducting hands-on science investigations, working in gardens, caring for rescued animals at Sanctuary at Solid Rock, participating in collaborative projects, or exploring challenging questions through critical thinking and discussion, learning is intentionally connected to the real world.

School leaders believe these experiences help students build confidence, resilience, empathy, responsibility, and curiosity alongside strong academic foundations.

The conversation surrounding student readiness continues to grow nationwide. While schools have traditionally focused on measuring what students know, many educators are asking whether equal attention should be given to how students think, solve problems, communicate, and contribute to their communities.

A recent survey by Gallup and Walton Family Foundation found that students were nearly twice as likely to rate their schools as a C or lower for preparing them for the future (39%) than to give them an A (20%). The findings suggest that while many students feel they are learning academic content, fewer believe they are developing the knowledge, skills, and confidence needed to navigate life after graduation.

At Solid Rock Community School, we believe preparing students for the future means developing the whole child. Academic excellence remains a priority, but it is paired with a commitment to nurturing critical thinking, compassion, responsibility, adaptability, and real-world problem-solving. Students are encouraged to become thoughtful learners, compassionate leaders, responsible citizens, and lifelong learners who understand that their choices have a positive impact on the people and world around them.

“We believe education should never be limited to preparing students for graduation,” Fasnacht added. “It should prepare them for life. When students discover both knowledge and purpose, they leave school ready not only to succeed, but to make a meaningful difference wherever life takes them.”

About Solid Rock Community School

Located in Tarpon Springs, Florida, Solid Rock Community School is a private K-12 school committed to academic excellence, customized education, experiential learning, and Compassionate Humane Education (CHE). Through hands-on learning, nature-based experiences, and a culture rooted in compassion, critical thinking, and responsibility, the school prepares students to thrive academically while developing the character and life skills needed to make a positive difference in the world.

Media Contact

Solid Rock Community School

Email: Hello@SolidRockFlorida.org

Phone: 727-934-0909

Website: www.SolidRockCommunitySchool.org

SOURCE: Solid Rock Community School

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire