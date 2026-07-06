BN Strategic Metals Completes S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary Confirming Approximately 40 Million Pounds of Tungsten at Flagship Atolia Project

Independent technical report supports the Company’s flagship tungsten asset and marks a significant milestone in advancing development, strategic partnerships, and future capital markets initiatives.

BN Strategic Metals Corp. (“BN” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary (“TRS”) for its flagship Atolia Tungsten Project, located in California’s historic Rand Mining District.

The completion of the S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary marks a major milestone in the Company’s development and demonstrates its commitment to meeting the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) rigorous mineral disclosure standards. The S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary is the disclosure framework prescribed by the SEC for mineral projects and provides investors with a comprehensive technical evaluation prepared by Qualified Persons in accordance with SEC requirements.

The report confirms a mineral resource containing approximately 40,000,000 pounds of tungsten, providing a strong technical foundation as BN advances toward becoming a significant domestic producer of tungsten in the United States.

Corporate Evolution: Formation of BN Strategic Metals Corp.

BN Strategic Metals Corp. represents the formal evolution and consolidation of the Company’s prior operating structure, including B&N Mining Properties and related project holdings, into a unified corporate entity.

The Company is incorporated as a Delaware corporation, a structure widely used by U.S. public companies and capital markets issuers, reflecting its long-term objective of accessing institutional capital and positioning for a potential future public listing.

This transition reflects the Company’s strategic objective to streamline operations, align all mineral assets under a single corporate structure, and prepare BN Strategic Metals Corp. for future capital markets participation and strategic partnerships. The Atolia Tungsten Project remains the Company’s flagship asset within this consolidated structure.

Supporting America’s Critical Minerals Strategy

As geopolitical uncertainty continues to reshape global supply chains, securing reliable domestic sources of critical minerals has become a national priority. Tungsten is designated by the U.S. Government as a critical mineral due to its essential use in defense systems, aerospace, electronics, energy infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, mining, and industrial applications.

Today, the United States remains heavily dependent on imported tungsten, creating supply chain vulnerabilities for both commercial industries and national defense.

BN Strategic Metals believes its Atolia Tungsten Project can play an important role in helping strengthen America’s domestic critical mineral supply chain by developing a secure, reliable U.S. source of tungsten.

A 100% American-Owned Strategic Asset

BN Strategic Metals is a 100% American-owned and operated company developing one of the country’s premier tungsten assets within California’s historic Rand Mining District.

The Atolia district has a long history of tungsten production and remains one of the most recognized tungsten mining districts in North America. By combining modern engineering, responsible mining practices, and experienced leadership, BN is working to bring this strategic American resource back into production.

CEO Commentary

“We believe the completion of our S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary represents a transformational milestone for BN Strategic Metals,” said Robert Binkele, Chief Executive Officer.

“America needs secure domestic supplies of critical minerals, and tungsten is among the most important. Our vision is to help rebuild the nation’s tungsten supply chain by developing a world-class project that supports U.S. manufacturing, national defense, and economic security. We are proud to be a 100% American-owned company developing this strategic asset and believe our project is uniquely positioned to become an important domestic source of tungsten for decades to come.”

Continuing Development

The Company continues to advance engineering studies, permitting activities, project financing initiatives, discussions regarding strategic government-supported funding opportunities, and ongoing discussions with potential strategic partners, government agencies, defense contractors, and prospective domestic and international offtake customers.

BN Strategic Metals believes these initiatives position the Company to become an important participant in the rapidly expanding North American critical minerals sector while creating long-term value for shareholders.

About BN Strategic Metals Corp.

BN Strategic Metals Corp. is a Delaware-incorporated U.S. critical minerals company focused on the exploration, development, and future production of tungsten and other strategic minerals. The Company has consolidated its prior operating structure, including B&N Mining Properties, into a unified corporate entity to streamline development of its flagship Atolia Tungsten Project located in California’s historic Rand Mining District.

The Company is supported by a completed S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary prepared in accordance with SEC requirements and is positioning itself for future participation in U.S. capital markets. BN is committed to responsibly developing strategic mineral resources that support national security, economic growth, and resilient domestic supply chains.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Catherine A. Joyner, a Qualified Person as defined under Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K. The mineral resource estimates referenced in this news release are summarized from the Company’s completed S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary and are subject to the assumptions, qualifications, and limitations contained therein.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs and may be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “will,” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s exploration, development, permitting, financing, feasibility studies, production, strategic partnerships, government funding opportunities, offtake agreements, capital markets initiatives, potential public listing, operational objectives, and the advancement of its Blackhawk and Atolia Tungsten Projects.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements.

Investor & Media Contact:

Robert Binkele

Chief Executive Officer

BN Strategic Metals Corp.

Email: rbinkele@bnstrategicmetals.com

Phone: 760-409-7117

SOURCE: BN Strategic Metals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire