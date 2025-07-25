Solera National Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net income of $5.9 million ($1.38 per share), a NEW RECORD!

Q2 2025 pre-tax and pre-provision income of $8.6 million. Another new record!

American Banker has recognized Solera National as part of the 2025 Top-Performing Banks with under $2B of assets, #3.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:SLRK) (“Company”), the holding company for Solera National Bank (“Bank”), a business-focused bank located in the Denver metropolitan area, today reported financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025. See highlights below.

2Q25 Financial Highlights

Net income of $5.9 million ($1.38 per share), a $1.7 million or 40% increase from Q2 2024.

Net interest income increased $726 thousand or 11% from Q2 2024.

Solera had a pre-tax and pre-provision income of $8.6 million. 48% or $2.8 million increase from Q2 2024.

Non-interest income of $3.7 million or $2.5 million, or a 205% increase from Q2 2024.

Return on assets was 2.02%, a 66 bps improvement from Q2 2024.

Return on equity was 25.92%, a 549 bps improvement from Q2 2024.

Mike Quagliano, Executive Chairman of the Board, commented: “We exist for the benefit of the shareholders, and our relentless focus on customer excellence has led to 11 years of stellar earnings, with this latest quarter being the best yet.”

Steve Snailum, COO, commented: “The agility of Solera is propelling us forward in the banking landscape. The commitment of the company and the board to advancing Solera’s tech stack and streamlining the operations empowers us to swiftly overcome obstacles, streamline processes, and foster client relationships in a very unique way. We are committed to quicker advancement than the competition and maintaining stronger customer bonds. This record-breaking quarter truly showcases the dedication, skill, and effort that is on display daily at Solera National Bank.”

Avram Shabanyan, EVP, commented: “Strong partnerships and a disciplined focus on client success fuel Solera Bank’s continued growth in the self-directed space. Our continued commitment to customer-first solutions empowers individuals to utilize their retirement funds in alternative investment opportunities confidently.”

Jay Hansen, Chief Financial Officer, commented: “Our performance this quarter reflects the strength of our diversified portfolio and disciplined risk management. Our ratios continue to improve, and our team members are in a great position for long-term success.”

About Solera National Bancorp, Inc.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 to organize and serve as the holding company for Solera National Bank, which opened for business in September 2007. Solera National Bank is a community bank serving the needs of emerging businesses and real estate investors. At the core of Solera National Bank is welcoming, attentive, and respectful customer service, a focus on supporting a growing and diverse economy, and a passion to serve our community through service, education, and volunteerism. For more information, please visit http://www.SoleraBank.com.

This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts and that relate to future plans or projected results of Solera National Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Solera National Bank, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated, or implied. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers of this release are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Source: Solera National Bank

Contacts: Jay Hansen, CFO (303) 209-8600

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(unaudited)

($000s) 6/30/25 3/31/25 12/31/24 9/30/24 6/30/24 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 1,969 $ 2,401 $ 1,576 $ 2,193 $ 2,241 Federal funds sold – – 800 400 – Interest-bearing deposits with banks 2,963 1,033 148 595 844 Investment securities, available-for-sale 422,112 290,397 322,375 317,180 183,311 Investment securities, held-to-maturity – – – – 200,457 FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stocks, at cost 5,004 5,525 7,457 3,204 10,959 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, gross – 5 20 35 50 Traditional loans, gross 754,518 766,687 792,753 797,516 792,739 Allowance for loan and lease losses (11,219 ) (10,914 ) (10,913 ) (10,912 ) (10,810 ) Net traditional loans 743,299 755,773 781,840 786,604 781,929 Premises and equipment, net 35,128 33,236 33,476 32,289 30,625 Accrued interest receivable 10,244 7,153 7,750 6,940 7,808 Bank-owned life insurance 5,190 5,159 5,127 5,095 5,063 Other assets 13,433 11,103 8,820 8,734 8,325 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,239,342 $ 1,111,785 $ 1,169,389 $ 1,163,269 $ 1,231,612 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 463,861 $ 466,455 $ 484,604 $ 497,661 $ 503,819 Interest-bearing demand deposits 65,761 60,507 54,734 64,606 62,905 Savings and money market deposits 138,964 104,560 100,987 103,118 102,892 Time deposits 436,547 287,378 294,338 353,405 272,744 Total deposits 1,105,133 918,900 934,663 1,018,790 942,360 Accrued interest payable 2,528 1,808 2,587 2,618 2,104 Short-term borrowings (1 ) 60,191 104,607 13,300 164,613 Long-term FHLB borrowings 34,000 34,000 34,000 34,000 34,000 Accounts payable and other liabilities 5,337 6,087 4,576 5,395 3,961 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,146,997 1,020,987 1,080,434 1,074,104 1,147,038 Common stock 43 43 43 43 43 Additional paid-in capital 38,778 38,763 38,748 38,748 38,778 Retained earnings 83,008 77,076 72,455 67,163 61,667 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain (29,484 ) (25,084 ) (22,291 ) (16,789 ) (15,914 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 92,345 90,798 88,955 89,165 84,574 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,239,342 $ 1,111,785 $ 1,169,389 $ 1,163,269 $ 1,231,612

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

Three Months Ended ($000s, except per share data) 6/30/25 3/31/25 12/31/24 9/30/24 6/30/24 Interest and dividend income Interest and fees on traditional loans $ 12,791 $ 13,101 $ 13,615 $ 13,854 $ 13,270 Investment securities 4,831 3,490 3,297 3,544 3,721 Dividends on bank stocks 180 175 131 160 249 Other 21 49 13 19 22 Total interest income $ 17,823 $ 16,815 $ 17,056 $ 17,577 $ 17,262 Interest expense Deposits 6,235 4,959 5,564 6,312 5,285 FHLB & Fed borrowings 1,410 1,550 1,223 1,332 2,831 Total interest expense 7,645 6,509 6,787 7,644 8,116 Net interest income 10,178 10,306 10,269 9,933 9,146 Provision for loan and lease losses 310 7 6 105 4 Net interest income after

provision for loan and lease losses 9,868 10,299 10,263 9,828 9,142 Noninterest income Customer service and other fees 291 300 470 389 468 Other income 677 807 954 1,138 738 Gain on sale of securities 2,709 – – 858 – Total noninterest income 3,677 1,107 1,424 2,385 1,206 Noninterest expense Employee compensation and benefits 2,827 2,656 2,611 2,472 2,514 Occupancy 553 448 492 393 387 Professional fees 330 259 309 122 75 Other general and administrative 1,593 1,694 1,437 1,423 1,582 Total noninterest expense 5,303 5,057 4,849 4,410 4,558 Net Income Before Taxes $ 8,242 $ 6,349 $ 6,838 $ 7,803 $ 5,790 Income Tax Expense 2,309 1,711 1,526 2,294 1,564 Net Income $ 5,933 $ 4,638 $ 5,312 $ 5,509 $ 4,226 Income Per Share $ 1.38 $ 1.08 $ 1.24 $ 1.28 $ 0.98 Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 21.48 $ 21.12 $ 20.69 $ 20.74 $ 19.67 WA Shares outstanding 4,299,953 4,299,953 4,299,953 4,299,953 4,299,953 Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income $ 8,552 $ 6,356 $ 6,844 $ 7,908 $ 5,794 Net Interest Margin 3.56 % 3.93 % 3.81 % 3.67 % 3.39 % Cost of Funds 2.66 % 2.49 % 2.51 % 2.72 % 2.80 % Efficiency Ratio 47.58 % 44.31 % 41.47 % 38.48 % 44.03 % Return on Average Assets 2.02 % 1.63 % 1.82 % 1.84 % 1.36 % Return on Average Equity 25.92 % 20.64 % 23.86 % 25.37 % 20.42 % Leverage Ratio 9.8 % 10.4 % 9.5 % 9.1 % 8.2 % Asset Quality: Non-performing loans to gross loans 0.60 % 0.42 % 0.52 % 0.65 % 0.48 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.37 % 0.29 % 0.35 % 0.45 % 0.31 % Allowance for loan losses to gross traditional loans 1.49 % 1.42 % 1.38 % 1.37 % 1.36 % * Not meaningful due to the insignificant amount of non-performing loans. Criticized loans/assets: Special mention $ 2,842 $ 11,103 $ 10,730 $ 29,145 $ 25,244 Substandard: Accruing 39,971 19,641 14,911 22,410 23,030 Substandard: Nonaccrual 4,526 3,251 4,142 5,180 3,784 Doubtful – – – – – Total criticized loans $ 47,339 $ 33,995 $ 29,782 $ 56,735 $ 52,058 Other real estate owned – – – – – Investment securities – – – – – Total criticized assets $ 47,339 $ 33,995 $ 29,782 $ 56,735 $ 52,058 Criticized assets to total assets 3.82 % 3.06 % 2.55 % 4.88 % 4.23 %

SOURCE: Solera National Bancorp, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire