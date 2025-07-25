Solera National Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net income of $5.9 million ($1.38 per share), a NEW RECORD!

Q2 2025 pre-tax and pre-provision income of $8.6 million. Another new record!

American Banker has recognized Solera National as part of the 2025 Top-Performing Banks with under $2B of assets, #3.

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / July 25, 2025 / Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:SLRK) (“Company”), the holding company for Solera National Bank (“Bank”), a business-focused bank located in the Denver metropolitan area, today reported financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025. See highlights below.

2Q25 Financial Highlights

  • Net income of $5.9 million ($1.38 per share), a $1.7 million or 40% increase from Q2 2024.

  • Net interest income increased $726 thousand or 11% from Q2 2024.

  • Solera had a pre-tax and pre-provision income of $8.6 million. 48% or $2.8 million increase from Q2 2024.

  • Non-interest income of $3.7 million or $2.5 million, or a 205% increase from Q2 2024.

  • Return on assets was 2.02%, a 66 bps improvement from Q2 2024.

  • Return on equity was 25.92%, a 549 bps improvement from Q2 2024.

Mike Quagliano, Executive Chairman of the Board, commented: “We exist for the benefit of the shareholders, and our relentless focus on customer excellence has led to 11 years of stellar earnings, with this latest quarter being the best yet.”

Steve Snailum, COO, commented: “The agility of Solera is propelling us forward in the banking landscape. The commitment of the company and the board to advancing Solera’s tech stack and streamlining the operations empowers us to swiftly overcome obstacles, streamline processes, and foster client relationships in a very unique way. We are committed to quicker advancement than the competition and maintaining stronger customer bonds. This record-breaking quarter truly showcases the dedication, skill, and effort that is on display daily at Solera National Bank.”

Avram Shabanyan, EVP, commented: “Strong partnerships and a disciplined focus on client success fuel Solera Bank’s continued growth in the self-directed space. Our continued commitment to customer-first solutions empowers individuals to utilize their retirement funds in alternative investment opportunities confidently.”

Jay Hansen, Chief Financial Officer, commented: “Our performance this quarter reflects the strength of our diversified portfolio and disciplined risk management. Our ratios continue to improve, and our team members are in a great position for long-term success.”

About Solera National Bancorp, Inc.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 to organize and serve as the holding company for Solera National Bank, which opened for business in September 2007. Solera National Bank is a community bank serving the needs of emerging businesses and real estate investors. At the core of Solera National Bank is welcoming, attentive, and respectful customer service, a focus on supporting a growing and diverse economy, and a passion to serve our community through service, education, and volunteerism. For more information, please visit http://www.SoleraBank.com.

This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts and that relate to future plans or projected results of Solera National Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Solera National Bank, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated, or implied. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers of this release are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contacts: Jay Hansen, CFO (303) 209-8600

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(unaudited)

($000s)

6/30/25

3/31/25

12/31/24

9/30/24

6/30/24
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks

$

1,969

$

2,401

$

1,576

$

2,193

$

2,241
Federal funds sold

800

400

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

2,963

1,033

148

595

844
Investment securities, available-for-sale

422,112

290,397

322,375

317,180

183,311
Investment securities, held-to-maturity

200,457
FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stocks, at cost

5,004

5,525

7,457

3,204

10,959
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, gross

5

20

35

50
Traditional loans, gross

754,518

766,687

792,753

797,516

792,739
Allowance for loan and lease losses

(11,219

)

(10,914

)

(10,913

)

(10,912

)

(10,810

)
Net traditional loans

743,299

755,773

781,840

786,604

781,929
Premises and equipment, net

35,128

33,236

33,476

32,289

30,625
Accrued interest receivable

10,244

7,153

7,750

6,940

7,808
Bank-owned life insurance

5,190

5,159

5,127

5,095

5,063
Other assets

13,433

11,103

8,820

8,734

8,325
TOTAL ASSETS

$

1,239,342

$

1,111,785

$

1,169,389

$

1,163,269

$

1,231,612
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$

463,861

$

466,455

$

484,604

$

497,661

$

503,819
Interest-bearing demand deposits

65,761

60,507

54,734

64,606

62,905
Savings and money market deposits

138,964

104,560

100,987

103,118

102,892
Time deposits

436,547

287,378

294,338

353,405

272,744
Total deposits

1,105,133

918,900

934,663

1,018,790

942,360
Accrued interest payable

2,528

1,808

2,587

2,618

2,104
Short-term borrowings

(1

)

60,191

104,607

13,300

164,613
Long-term FHLB borrowings

34,000

34,000

34,000

34,000

34,000
Accounts payable and other liabilities

5,337

6,087

4,576

5,395

3,961
TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,146,997

1,020,987

1,080,434

1,074,104

1,147,038
Common stock

43

43

43

43

43
Additional paid-in capital

38,778

38,763

38,748

38,748

38,778
Retained earnings

83,008

77,076

72,455

67,163

61,667
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain

(29,484

)

(25,084

)

(22,291

)

(16,789

)

(15,914

)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

92,345

90,798

88,955

89,165

84,574
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$

1,239,342

$

1,111,785

$

1,169,389

$

1,163,269

$

1,231,612

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

Three Months Ended
($000s, except per share data)

6/30/25

3/31/25

12/31/24

9/30/24

6/30/24
Interest and dividend income
Interest and fees on traditional loans

$

12,791

$

13,101

$

13,615

$

13,854

$

13,270
Investment securities

4,831

3,490

3,297

3,544

3,721
Dividends on bank stocks

180

175

131

160

249
Other

21

49

13

19

22
Total interest income

$

17,823

$

16,815

$

17,056

$

17,577

$

17,262
Interest expense
Deposits

6,235

4,959

5,564

6,312

5,285
FHLB & Fed borrowings

1,410

1,550

1,223

1,332

2,831
Total interest expense

7,645

6,509

6,787

7,644

8,116
Net interest income

10,178

10,306

10,269

9,933

9,146
Provision for loan and lease losses

310

7

6

105

4
Net interest income after
provision for loan and lease losses

9,868

10,299

10,263

9,828

9,142
Noninterest income
Customer service and other fees

291

300

470

389

468
Other income

677

807

954

1,138

738
Gain on sale of securities

2,709

858

Total noninterest income

3,677

1,107

1,424

2,385

1,206
Noninterest expense
Employee compensation and benefits

2,827

2,656

2,611

2,472

2,514
Occupancy

553

448

492

393

387
Professional fees

330

259

309

122

75
Other general and administrative

1,593

1,694

1,437

1,423

1,582
Total noninterest expense

5,303

5,057

4,849

4,410

4,558
Net Income Before Taxes

$

8,242

$

6,349

$

6,838

$

7,803

$

5,790
Income Tax Expense

2,309

1,711

1,526

2,294

1,564
Net Income

$

5,933

$

4,638

$

5,312

$

5,509

$

4,226
Income Per Share

$

1.38

$

1.08

$

1.24

$

1.28

$

0.98
Tangible Book Value Per Share

$

21.48

$

21.12

$

20.69

$

20.74

$

19.67
WA Shares outstanding

4,299,953

4,299,953

4,299,953

4,299,953

4,299,953
Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income

$

8,552

$

6,356

$

6,844

$

7,908

$

5,794
Net Interest Margin

3.56

%

3.93

%

3.81

%

3.67

%

3.39

%
Cost of Funds

2.66

%

2.49

%

2.51

%

2.72

%

2.80

%
Efficiency Ratio

47.58

%

44.31

%

41.47

%

38.48

%

44.03

%
Return on Average Assets

2.02

%

1.63

%

1.82

%

1.84

%

1.36

%
Return on Average Equity

25.92

%

20.64

%

23.86

%

25.37

%

20.42

%
Leverage Ratio

9.8

%

10.4

%

9.5

%

9.1

%

8.2

%
Asset Quality:
Non-performing loans to gross loans

0.60

%

0.42

%

0.52

%

0.65

%

0.48

%
Non-performing assets to total assets

0.37

%

0.29

%

0.35

%

0.45

%

0.31

%
Allowance for loan losses to gross traditional loans

1.49

%

1.42

%

1.38

%

1.37

%

1.36

%
* Not meaningful due to the insignificant amount of non-performing loans.
Criticized loans/assets:
Special mention

$

2,842

$

11,103

$

10,730

$

29,145

$

25,244
Substandard: Accruing

39,971

19,641

14,911

22,410

23,030
Substandard: Nonaccrual

4,526

3,251

4,142

5,180

3,784
Doubtful

Total criticized loans

$

47,339

$

33,995

$

29,782

$

56,735

$

52,058
Other real estate owned

Investment securities

Total criticized assets

$

47,339

$

33,995

$

29,782

$

56,735

$

52,058
Criticized assets to total assets

3.82

%

3.06

%

2.55

%

4.88

%

4.23

%

