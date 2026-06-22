SoCalBio Unveils New Brand Reflecting Greater LA’s Growth as a Global Bioscience Hub

New identity reflects SoCalBio’s role as a convening force driving Greater LA’s evolution as a top-tier global life sciences hub

Greater LA bioscience VC investments totaled $7.7 billion across 589 companies over last four years

SoCalBio membership has grown 75% over last 5 years

SoCalBio, the leading trade association representing the life sciences, medical technology and biopharmaceutical community in Greater Los Angeles, today unveiled a new brand identity at the BIO International Convention. Created by SoCalBio member RKS Design, the rebrand reflects both the transformation of the region’s bioscience ecosystem and SoCalBio’s growing role in uniting innovators, entrepreneurs, and researchers with industry leaders and investors.

The new identity made its public debut at BIO 2026 in San Diego, where SoCalBio is showcasing the strength and diversity of Southern California’s biotech, medtech, biopharma and digital health communities in the SoCalBio Pavilion #3235.

For more than 30 years, SoCalBio has served as a catalyst for growth through access to capital, networking, advocacy, workforce development, and strategic partnerships that help companies scale and succeed. Over the past four years, VC investments in the Greater LA bioscience industry totaled over $7.7 billion across 589 companies.

“The future of bioscience continues to be built in California,” said Dr. Walid Sabbagh, President and CEO of SoCalBio. “SoCalBio’s re-branded identity reflects the momentum we’re seeing across the bio sciences ecosystem and continuous commitment to creating pathways that drive growth and help improve lives.”

Greater LA Matures as a Global Innovation and Investment Hub

The Greater LA region continues to be a major center for life sciences innovation in the United States, fueled by world-class research institutions, a growing startup community, leading healthcare organizations, expanding investment activity and a highly skilled workforce.

The Greater LA region is home to nearly 116,000 bioscience industry jobs.

If the Greater LA region were a state, it would rank 6th in industry size (behind Calif., Mass., Texas, Fla., and N.Y.).

The biggest growth in the region is being seen in surgical and medical device manufacturing.

SoCalBio membership has grown 75% over the last 5 years.

In the last four years alone:

Greater LA bioscience VC investments totaled $7.7 billion.

189 companies received at least $5 million in Angel or VC Funding.

VC investments heavily focused on pharmaceuticals and biotech (40%), digital health/health IT (30%) and medical devices and supplies (30%).

Source: TEConomy Partners analysis of PitchBook data, data reflects four-year period from 2022 through Q3 of 2025.

“SoCalBio continues to help grow the Southern California biosciences ecosystem by acting as a strong convening force for start-ups,” said Dr. Walid Sabbagh, President and CEO of SoCalBio. “Our new brand identity reflects SoCalBio’s role as a hub of innovation, collaboration and investment for our members and the entire bio sciences community. The future of bio sciences is being built in California.”

The Greater LA region’s strengths span biotechnology, medical technology, biopharmaceuticals, diagnostics, digital health and artificial intelligence, creating a uniquely collaborative environment where innovation can move more quickly from discovery to commercialization.

“For growing companies like Allvivo Vascular, access to the right partners and resources can make all the difference,” said Jennifer Neff, CEO of Allvivo Vascular. “SoCalBio’s group purchasing program delivers real savings that we can reinvest into R&D, and the networking events consistently connect us with collaborators and investors aligned with our mission. It’s a community that truly moves companies forward.”

BIO 2026 Provides Global Stage for Southern California’s Growing Influence

SoCalBio revealed its new brand at the BIO International Convention 2026, taking place June 22-25, 2026 in San Diego. Members of the media are invited to visit the SoCal Bio Pavilion #3235.

Throughout the convention, SoCalBio will highlight member companies, showcase regional innovation and facilitate connections among industry leaders, investors, policymakers and researchers from around the world.

Interview Opportunity with Dr. Walid Sabbagh

Dr. Walid Sabbagh will be available for interviews during BIO 2026 to discuss why Southern California is emerging as one of the nation’s most dynamic bioscience ecosystems, how innovation, investment and talent are converging to drive growth, and the role SoCalBio plays in creating pathways that connect companies, researchers and investors.

About SoCalBio

SoCalBio is the leading trade association for Southern California’s life sciences and medical technology community. For more than 30 years, the organization has served as a catalyst for innovation, collaboration and growth by connecting companies, investors, researchers, healthcare leaders and policymakers. Through advocacy, workforce development, networking and access to capital, SoCalBio helps advance one of the nation’s most dynamic bioscience ecosystems.

More information: www.socalbio.org

*Greater LA is made up of six counties: Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Ventura.

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For More Information:

Carrie Carroll

(310) 990-4562

carrie@embersandoakstoryworks.com

SOURCE: SoCalBio

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire