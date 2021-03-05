S!NG Launches Free NFT-ready App for Creators

Ethereum-powered platform enables users to secure and mint digital assets.

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–S!NG, a developer of tools that allow creators to control distribution and monetize their work, today launched the world’s first free mobile application designed to instantly mint NFTs to sell or license online. NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, allow artists to create verifiably-unique originals of their work, while protecting intellectual property. Creators will have the ability to monetize directly with fans in a way that’s never been possible before now.

The app is free to download for iOS, and can be used with no experience in Blockchain or NFT technology.

S!NG was co-founded by Jim Harmon and Geoff Osler, a veteran of Apple and Adobe, with significant input from musicians, visual artists, and entertainment industry executives including photographer Chase Jarvis, music industry leaders Ericka Coulter and Justin Pinder, and musicians including DJ Numark, Rasta Root, Raine Maida and producer Jake One.

The S!NG app is powered by the Ethereum blockchain, a powerful technology that time stamps and verifies original ownership of a file, even after it’s been shared. Osler says that, “Bringing this powerful new tool to anyone who creates or manages creative work, became our mission. Whether you’re a songwriter, photographer, visual artist, beat maker, or author, S!NG was made with you in mind.”

“S!NG is the safest and easiest platform for creators to mint NFTs,” says Raine Maida, a technologist and front man for the multi platinum-selling Our Lady Peace, who serves as the company’s Chief Product Officer. “There is no better time to be an artist than right now, because we are on the precipice of an artistic revolution where control belongs to the artist. This is an industry game changer.”

About S!NG

S!NG came together as like-minded artists, musicians, engineers, and software pros joined forces to fix a common problem: needing a better way to protect their ideas and share them safely with collaborators, clients, and producers. The company focuses on Blockchain-powered technologies to help artists maximize the value of their work and protect their intellectual property in a digital portfolio. NFTs minted on the platform will enable users to monetize, protect, share, manage their creations.

