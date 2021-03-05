Mogo Schedules Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mogo Inc. (TSX:MOGO) (NASDAQ:MOGO) (“Mogo” or the “Company”), a digital payments and financial technology company, today announced it will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss its Q4 2020 financial results on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (EDT). The call will be hosted by David Feller, Mogo’s Founder & CEO, and Greg Feller, President & CFO. The live webcast will include a slide presentation. The Company will issue its financial results after market on March 23.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE: Tuesday, March 23, 2021 TIME: 5:00 p.m. (ET) DIAL-IN NUMBER: (833) 968-2206 or (778) 560-2782 (International) REPLAY: (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 until midnight (ET) Tuesday, March 30, 2021 Playback code: 4268747 LIVE WEBCAST: http://investors.mogo.ca/

About Mogo

Mogo is empowering its more than one million members with simple digital solutions to help them get in control of their financial health. Through the Mogo app, consumers can access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa* Platinum Prepaid Card featuring automatic carbon offsetting, easily buy and sell bitcoin, and get free monthly credit score monitoring, ID fraud protection, and personal loans. Mogo’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Carta Worldwide, also offers a digital payments platform that powers the next-generation card programs from innovative fintech companies in Europe, North America and APAC. To learn more, please visit mogo.ca or download the mobile app (iOS or Android).

