Snapchat, VaynerMedia and Realeyes Unveil Modern Brand Guide for Creating Scroll-Stopping Content on Snapchat

Snapchat, in partnership with VaynerMedia and Realeyes, today announced the release of a new brand guide outlining seven best practices for creating video content that captures attention and drives results on the Snapchat platform.

The guide, “The Modern Brand Guide: Creating Scroll-Stopping Content on Snapchat,” is a research study on 5,000 Snapchat users to identify brand creative that resonates and delivers business outcomes. The research, conducted by Realeyes, measured visual attention and emotional reactions of US Snapchatters users aged 16-49 as they viewed video ads on the platform. A post-exposure survey assessed the impact on key brand metrics.

“Snapchat is redefining its role in the algorithm-driven video wars, and brands that don’t adapt will miss a massive opportunity. With 850 million users and dominance among Gen Z and young millennials, success will come down to understanding what content actually resonates natively on Snap. Now is the time for brands to start exploring how to show up authentically on this platform” – Peter Chun, EVP, Global head of PAC (Platforms, Algorithms, and Culture), VaynerMedia.

“Brands that weave multiple creative best practices into their Snap content drive the greatest impact toward their outcomes,” said Kara Louis, Snap Group Manager, Global Agency Research. “It is imperative for brand teams to systematically apply combinations of unique platform strengths into both creative strategy and everyday tactical execution.”

According to WARC, Creative Quality in advertising has a 12x multiplier effect on profitability versus 1.1x for Audience Targeting, underscoring the importance of creative decisioning on a brand’s bottom line.

Key Data Insights

Authentic, native brand content generated 19% higher happy emotions and captured attention for at least 13% longer than the study average. Yet it’s still critical for brands to sell, with content explicitly selling products and services driving a 17% increase in ad recall than the average.

Content that made full use of the platform with features like dynamic edits and lenses performed especially well with Gen Z audiences, increasing ad likeability 14% higher, and persuasion 9% higher. Overall, Snapchat branded AR lenses generated 40% higher brand recognition and 32% higher recall.

Brands that employed Snap Stars, premier content creators that are hand-selected by Snapchat’s talent team, captured 33% more attention than average.

“Edutainment” content captured attention 30% longer and yielded 17% higher purchase intent.

7 Scroll-Stopping Rules For Driving Engaging Content on Snap

Emphasize UGC: Embrace user-generated content to foster authenticity and relatability.

Partner with Snap Stars: Collaborate with Snapchat’s premier content creators to reach new audiences and drive conversions.

Use Lens-Powered Content: Incorporate sponsored AR Lenses to boost brand recognition and recall.

Push the Envelope with Hacking Content: Break out of traditional placement dimensions to captivate viewers and increase ad likeability.

Edutain: Combine education and entertainment to drive emotional reactions and capture attention.

Align Brand Content to Passion Points: Tailor content to align with consumer interests, such as food, entertainment, fashion, and sports.

Don’t Forget Strong Branding: Ensure prominent and consistent branding across all content types to drive memorability.

