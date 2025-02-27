AI-Powered TranscribeGlass Solution Selects Vuzix Z100 Smart Glasses for Launch of Real-Time Speech-to-Text Transcription Service

– AI-driven transcription enhances accessibility for the deaf or hard of hearing, delivering real-time closed captions in nearly any environment

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) (“Vuzix” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of smart glasses, waveguides and augmented reality (AR) technology, and TranscribeGlass, a Connecticut-based company specializing in real-time speech-to-text transcription solutions, today announced the launch of their AI-powered transcription service using Vuzix Z100™ smart glasses.

Designed to enhance accessibility for the deaf or hard of hearing, the TranscribeGlass solution leverages AI to convert speech into text with sub-300 millisecond latency, ensuring fast and accurate closed captions. The system connects via Bluetooth to a customer’s existing smartphone or tablet and functions seamlessly in both quiet and noisy environments. Additionally, speaker identification technology allows users to follow conversations more easily in group settings.

“This moment has been seven years in the making,” said Madhav Lavakare, Founder and CEO of TranscribeGlass. “TranscribeGlass empowers individuals with hearing impairments by placing real-time closed captions directly in their field of view, transforming accessibility and communication. The Vuzix Z100 enables us to deliver this experience in an all-day wearable format, making it a game-changer for our users.”

“The Z100 smart glasses provide an ideal platform for TranscribeGlass’s cutting-edge AI-powered transcription,” said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. “Our collaboration will drive adoption and innovation in the smart glasses industry, reinforcing Vuzix’ leadership in AI-enabled wearable technology.”

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI driven Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, components and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 425 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and the augmented reality wearables field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2024 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; and Kyoto and Okayama, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website , Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, our business relationship and future opportunities with TranscribeGlass and among other things the Company’s leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as “believes,” “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “should” and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company’s beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

