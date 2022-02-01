“Snap, Tap, and Done” – Transflo Launches All-New Mobile Document Scanning Engine

The latest version of Transflo Mobile+ includes a fully re-engineered document scanning engine that is faster and easier than ever.





TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transflo, a leader in software solutions to automate the supply chain, announced today the release of Transflo Mobile+ version 6.0. This new release includes a fully re-engineered document scanning engine with an intuitive user experience designed to be as easy as “Snap, Tap, and Done.”

With over three decades of experience in supply chain document scanning and digitization, Transflo’s all-new scanning engine ushers in a bold era of supply chain document imaging. It’s a familiar and seamless experience for existing mobile users and an exciting introduction to next-generation mobile document capture for users new to the Transflo Mobile+ platform.

With improvements to image optimization, Optical Character Recognition (OCR) performance and compression, the backend of the Transflo Mobile+ scanning engine was rebuilt to maximize data extraction and processing workflows. The user experience also received a massive upgrade with enhanced automatic features like capture, de-skewing and edge detection. These fully automatic functions make the process of capturing documents on the go virtually frictionless for professional truck drivers.

“Transflo Mobile+ has more than three million downloads, and our scanning solutions capture nearly a billion documents each year, so we recognize how critical it is to reduce friction in day-to-day supply chain operations,” said Renee Krug, CEO of Transflo. “This release of Transflo Mobile+ makes it easier and faster for drivers to capture their documents and connect more seamlessly to back-office workflows.”

Transflo Mobile+ is the industry’s leading digital productivity platform and driver-focused workflow app, and the new scanning engine headlines a host of improvements in this landmark 6.0 release. Along with extensive UI enhancements, Transflo Mobile+ version 6.0 also supports additional third-party app deep links and improved in-app performance.

“From the redesigned interface to the image recognition and processing, our new scanning engine is the result of countless hours of detailed user feedback from carriers and drivers. Our goal has always been to solve fundamental user problems and listening to our customers has been essential in shaping the continued development of Transflo Mobile+,” added Justin King, Transflo’s Chief Product Officer.

The “Snap, Tap, and Done” philosophy of Transflo’s next-generation document capture can be experienced in Transflo Mobile+ version 6.0. The application is available to download through the Apple App Store and Google Play.

About Transflo

Transflo®, a Pegasus TransTech company, is a trusted industry leader in mobile, telematics, and business process automation solutions for the transportation sector in North America. Transflo’s customer-centric mobile and cloud-based technologies enable real-time communication for fleets, brokers, factors, shippers, and commercial vehicle drivers, digitizing 800 million shipping documents annually, representing approximately $115 billion in freight bills and 3.2 million downloads of the Mobile+ app. Organizations throughout Transflo’s neutral ecosystem utilize the end-to-end solution suite and digital platform to increase efficiency, improve cash flow, and reduce costs. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, Transflo has been at the forefront of innovation in transportation software for over 30 years. For more information, visit www.transflo.com.

