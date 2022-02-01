ProAmpac Recognized at the 2023 Excellence in Flexography Awards

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#flexiblepackaging—ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, recently received two awards at the 2023 annual Excellence in Flexography Awards hosted by the Flexographic Technical Association (FTA).









The Excellence in Flexography Awards is recognized as the most prestigious program in the flexographic industry and is the recognition flexographers worldwide strive to attain distinguishing top performers within the package printing and converting sector.

ProAmpac was presented a Bronze Award in the Mid Web Process / Coated Paper Category for the Hidden Valley Zesty Alfredo Premium Season Mix flexography design. The judges commended the packages’ clean register and excellent tonality, highlighting the small text’s exceptional quality.

Adam Grose, chief commercial officer of ProAmpac, stated, “This recognition from the FTA reflects ProAmpac’s unwavering commitment to graphic excellence and our continuous investment in enhancing our flexographic capabilities. Our skilled team of flexographic printers remains dedicated to delivering exceptional flexible packaging solutions for our valued customers.”

ProAmpac’s success at the Excellence in Flexography Awards reaffirms its position as a leader in the industry, showcasing its expertise in graphic capabilities and its ongoing dedication to producing top-notch flexible packaging solutions.

